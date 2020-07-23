Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Washington's Chase Young sign deals, but which first-round picks remain unsigned?

First-round picks are signing with a flurry, with training camps opening — we hope — just around the corner.

Two of the latest big-name players to put pen to paper include Washington’s No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young, and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the No. 17 overall selection. Both are expected to make immediate impacts in the NFC East.

Also signing in recent days: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (No. 13 overall) and Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy (No. 15 overall). They’re also projected as immediate rookie contributors for their respective teams.

But a number of first-round picks remain unsigned as rookies start reporting for COVID-19 testing prior to the expected start of camps next week.

Why? Well, in some cases, it might just be a timing issue — there are not expected to be any major holdups for most first-rounders. Rookie salaries are slotted, so the holdouts of yore are mostly no more these days.

However, some of the unsigned higher picks (including a few quarterbacks) could be slow-playing signings as the league and players union hammer out financial details for the 2020 season, which possibly could have an effect on signing bonus payouts.

Here are the unsigned first-round selections, as of Thursday:

The team’s website reported that there have been “no hiccups” known with the negotiations, but getting Burrow in on time is crucial for him taking over the starting job from Jump Street.

Thomas reportedly won’t report to camp until his deal is completed, and he’s regarded as a crucial element to help the Giants’ offense take a step forward.

How the Chargers will replace Philip Rivers clearly is a major storyline for training camp, and the veteran Tyrod Taylor could have an early edge over Herbert for now.

Story continues

Arnette has moved to Vegas already and is expected to battle with a slew of vets and rookies for the starting job opposite Trayvon Mullen.

23. LB Kenneth Murray, Chargers

He’s expected to help shore up a middle-of-the-pack run defense. Both he and Herbert could sign soon.

OL coach Dan Roushar told the team's official website that Ruiz has impressed the team with his recall in offseason Zoom meetings. Ruiz could start immediately.

27. LB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks

GM John Schneider said this offseason that K.J. Wright is recovering from shoulder surgery, so getting Brooks in on time might carry a little more weight.

29. OT Isaiah Wilson, Tennessee Titans

He’s expected to vie for the starting right tackle job, battling with veteran Dennis Kelly.

The Vikings have signed their first first-rounder, LSU WR Justin Jefferson, so Gladney’s deal feels imminent, even with a few other first-rounders just ahead of him remain unsigned.

More from Yahoo Sports: