Cowboys’ Cedrick Wilson earned a lot of trust with his play in 2021

Wide receiver Michael Gallup is one of the most important free agents decisions for the Dallas Cowboys to decide on as free agency approaches. He suffered a calf strain during the season opener that cost him eight games. However, that created a huge opportunity for the Cowboys’ No. 4 option in the passing game, Cedrick Wilson.

Wilson, a pending free agent as well, was able to prove he was much more than just a trick-play executer. Wilson tallied 45 receptions on 61 targets (73.8%) for 602 yards and six touchdowns (tied for second on the team). For a guy that’s fourth on the depth at wide receiver that’s quite impressive.

When the Cowboys hit the road to take on the New England Patriots in Week 6, it was a back and forth battle all game. Dallas found themselves down 29-26 with just over two minutes to go. On a 4th and 4, from their 35, quarterback Dak Prescott found Wilson for a 13-yard gain. Dallas would kick a game-tying field goal and ultimately win 35-29 in overtime on a walk-off touchdown by CeeDee Lamb.

Wilson continued to show he could be trusted two weeks later against the Minnesota Vikings, again on the road. With Prescott absent due to a calf strain, the Cowboys started backup Cooper Rush. Wilson caught all three of his targets for 84 yards, incliuding a 73-yard touchdown, and also completed a 35-yard pass to Lamb in the third quarter, talk about versatility.

The Cowboys suffered a tough, 36-33 loss in overtime on Thanksgiving to the Las Vegas Raiders. Gallup led the Cowboys with 106 yards receiving. However, with Amari Cooper being out due to COVID and Lamb being sidelined with a concussion, Wilson once again showed he can step up and play big by registering 104 receiving yards on seven receptions making it the second time in his career he went over the century mark.

This speaks to the incredible depth the Cowboys have at the receiver position. The top option in the passing game, Cooper, spoke about how Wilson is capable of shouldering the load when his number is called.

“Like I always talk about, the biggest reason why this team is good is because of the depth we have. Ced is an example of that,” Cooper said. “Somebody goes down, unfortunate that MG went down, Ced can just step in and get the job done. Same for pretty much every position across the board.”

Gallup returning to the Cowboys became a lot more reasonable once he suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 as teams may be cautious on signing him to a lucrative long-term contract. Even if he is retained, possibly on a one-year prove-it deal, Wilson made enough waves in 2021 to be brought back as well. This would give the Cowboys a four-headed monster at receiver if Gallup returns, or a formidable trio if Wilson is the only one of the two who remains in Dallas.

The Cowboys have an abundance of free agents on the roster so it’s certain that not all of them will return in 2022. However, Wilson won’t cost a lot to keep, and his production this season warrants tons of consideration for a new deal with the Cowboys.

