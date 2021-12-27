Cowboys CB trolls Antonio Gibson, Washington after Sunday Night beatdown

Cowboys CB trolls Gibson, WFT after Sunday Night beatdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jourdan Lewis did not play in Sunday night's game against the Washington Football Team, but that did not mean the Dallas Cowboys cornerback was going to miss out on a perfect opportunity to troll the team's rival.

Dallas thumped Washington on Sunday night, 56-14, a margin of victory so wide one fan took to Twitter to ask Lewis "What WFT do to y'all?"

The Cowboys cornerback did not need even one word to reply, using just one picture to tell the entire story.

The picture Lewis used is from Washington's Thanksgiving victory over Dallas last year. In the photo, running back Antonio Gibson waved at Cowboys defensive back Donovan Wilson as he crossed the end zone for his second of three touchdowns in Washington's 41-16 victory.

Gibson later posted the photo on his Instagram and tagged the Cowboys' official Twitter account, which is both a great troll but also was likely used as bulletin board material for Dallas this season.

Washington won both of its meetings against Dallas in 2020 en route to an NFC East title. But this year, it's Lewis and the Cowboys that earned the last laugh.