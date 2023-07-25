Cowboys, CB Trevon Diggs reach 5-year, $97 million contract extension

Trevon Diggs is now one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys have locked down a long-term deal with Trevon Diggs.

Diggs and the Cowboys agreed to a five-year, $97 million contract extension on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein. The deal, which could be worth up to $104 million, will keep the Cowboys’ star cornerback in Dallas through the 2028 season.

The Cowboys and CB Trevon Diggs have agreed to a five-year, $97 million extension worth up to $104 million with incentives, a source confirms to @yahoosports.



Diggs is now one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. Only Denzel Ward, Jalen Ramsey and Marlon Humphrey have more lucrative deals.

Trevon Diggs has 17 interceptions in just three seasons with the Cowboys. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Diggs was set to enter the final year of his initial four-year, $6.3 million deal this fall. He would have become a free agent after the 2023 season had the Cowboys not secured an extension. The Cowboys first selected Diggs with the No. 51 overall pick in 2020.

The 24-year-old, who is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, had 59 total tackles and three interceptions last season. He had a league-high 11 interceptions in 2021, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

The Cowboys went 12-5 last season for a second straight year, though they failed to win the NFC East, and they fell in the divisional round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas, which kicked off training camp this week in Southern California, will open its season on Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.

