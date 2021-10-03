Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs left 36-28 win with back tightness

Fans and media alike grew frustrated with the way the Dallas Cowboys deployed their best defenders in the fourth quarter. Leading by 22 points, it appeared the club called off the dogs way too early against the Carolina Panthers. After a Greg Zuerlein field goal extended the lead following CB Trevon Diggs second interception, Diggs didn’t return to the field with the defense.

He could be seen on the sideline in good spirits, smiling and laughing with his teammates with a towel over his head. For those who don’t know, that’s the universal symbol for a player being done for the day. The Fox broadcast team wondered as well why Diggs was not on the field, especially as the Panthers scored back-to-back touchdowns to bring the lead down to just eight points with over five minutes remaining. The explanation was given that it was game management following Diggs back-to-back picks, essentially saying his day was done.

The Cowboys would run out the clock, ending any suspense, so it never became known if Diggs would’ve returned had the defense had to make a final stop, which they clearly weren’t capable of doing without him. Come to find out Diggs did suffer a mild injury, back tightness, and that’s why he didn’t return.

Or at least, that’s the explanation that’s being given.

Cowboys announce that Trevon Diggs was dealing with some back tightness. Jerry Jones joked that he thought it was a little early to take him out, but added that he didn’t have any real issue with the decision. Mike McCarthy said Trevon could’ve returned if he really needed to — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 3, 2021

The Cowboys’ secondary was headlined by Anthony Brown and Maurice Canady and they were unable to stop the Panthers and DJ Moore who scored the two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers marched 140 total yards over the two possessions.

In other post-gamenjury news, Dallas confirmed Amari Cooper’s early hamstring tightness that held him out of a first-quarter series. Cooper returned though and scored the club’s opening touchdown of the third quarter which started a 20-0 onslaught for the stanza. Cooper finished with a nice and tidy 69 receiving yards.

The only other injury update was that Brandon Knight, backup offensive lineman was unavaiable due to a non COVID-19 related illness.

The Cowboys have seven days to heal up before they take on the New York Giants in Dallas’ third consecutive home game.

