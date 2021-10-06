Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs earns Defensive Player of the Week honors

Trevon Diggs is picking up in October right where he left off in September.

The Cowboys’ second-year cornerback was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a lights-out performance against Carolina on Sunday. His two interceptions were part of a monstrous third quarter that saw Dallas overtake and then blow past the previously-unbeaten Panthers.

Diggs sat out the fourth quarter with what was described as “back tightness;” it was believed he may have taken a cleat in the back earlier in the game. But he did more than enough over the first three quarters of action to earn the weekly honor from the league.

The 24-year-old previously earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month accolades for September after making a pick in each of the team’s first three games. His interception total of five currently leads the NFL and is more than 26 other teams have recorded thus far.

It’s been nearly a decade since a Cowboys player was named Defensive Player of the Week; cornerback Brandon Carr last won the award for his performance against Pittsburgh in Week 15 of the 2012 season.

