Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs challenges PFF’s over his 2021 season
With the recent release of EA Sports Madden’s ratings for their latest money grab, err, edition of the game, the talk of player rankings hit its apex in recent days. Without any licensed NFL competition, Madden’s annual reset has lost its luster from the iconic status it held during the 1990s and 2000s, but continues to be the only avenue for fans to compete with their favorite teams. With multiple generations of said fans growing up with skunk rules and trash talking, it still has a strangle hold on the simulation community despite failing to be revelatory in any meaningful way over the last decade.
Still, their ratings release moves needles and 2022 is no different. They’ve released positional top 10s on a daily schedule and Thursday was the cornerbacks turn, with a list that did not include 2021 interception leader, second-year Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs. The cornerback room is crowded but not including a player with 11 picks is a questionable understanding of NFL talent levels and Diggs seems to believe the confusion has a source, Pro Football Focus.
pff put out a fake stat for RT & y’all believed them.
— . (@TrevonDiggs) July 21, 2022
PFF is a paid service which has a group of data collectors assigned to watch every game in the NFL on a weekly basis. Those data collectors are trained to grade player performance on a -2 to +2 per-play basis and more specifically for cornerbacks, assign responsibility in coverage based on their perceptions. Throughout the season, PFF graders would sometimes assign responsibilities to Diggs other outlets did not. As the 2021 season neared its conclusion, the outlet claimed Diggs reached a negative milestone in his coverage, allowing over 1,000 yards to receivers he was guarding.
That assessment made the rounds across the NFL fan community, a group eager to knock down the accomplishments of an America’s Team star. For all of the love Dallas players get because of their huge fanbase, there are many more who love to have negative things to say about the team and its players.
This isn’t to say that Diggs’s doesn’t have room for improvement. He did give up his fair share of big plays. But the narrative that he was boom or bust and that he gave up as many big plays as he created is rubbish.
This is ground that has been covered before here at Cowboys Wire. PFF says Diggs allowed 1,068 coverage yards. Meanwhile Pro Football Reference says Diggs gave up 907. He was targeted 103 times and gave up 54 receptions and four touchdowns, but also had 11 interceptions, 10 pass deflections and two touchdowns of his own.
The discrepancy in narrative led to creating the ANY/CS metric, adjusted net yards per coverage snap.
It applies a well-respected advanced stat formula used to evaluate QBs and applies it to corners by adding in over of PFF’s objective stats, snaps in pass coverage.
ANYA/CS: Adjusted net passing yards allowed per target = ((Passing Yards Allowed-Return Yardage) + (Passing TDs Allowed – Return TDs)*20 – (INTs)*45)) / (Coverage Snaps)
The formula gives touchdowns and interceptions a yardage value (not decided by me, but by renowned data scientists) and then tallies how well a corner does on a passing play-by-play basis. It incorporates the impact of interceptions; whether the CB dropped to the ground or actually produced yards and points for his team once he got the ball in his hands.
And Diggs shined in this light, ranking fourth overall and sandwiched between New England’s J.C. Jackson and Cleveland’s Denzel Ward.
Ward was ranked No. 4 by Madden, Jackson No. 8.
Now admittedly, coverage isn’t the only aspect of a corner’s game that matters, as run support is vital. But in a league where analysts are constantly decrying how unimportant rushing the ball is, a corner’s value should be heavily dependent on his ability to make plays when thrown at.
Based on his 2021 season, there’s no question that Diggs was one of the 10 best CBs in that regard.
ANYA/CS 2021 CB Rankings
Rk
Player
Tm
Age
Pos
G
Tgts/
Cvg Snaps
INT
Tgt
Yds Allwd
TD Allwd
Return Yds
Return TDs
ANYA/CS
1
Rasul Douglas
GNB
27
cb
12
5.3
490
5
64
351
2
105
2
0.04
2
Jamel Dean
TAM
25
CB
15
4.4
579
2
66
319
0
6
0
0.39
3
J.C. Jackson
NWE
26
CB
17
6.2
590
8
106
658
3
92
1
0.42
4
Trevon Diggs
DAL
23
CB
16
6.4
679
11
103
907
4
142
2
0.46
5
Denzel Ward
CLE
24
CB
15
5.2
530
3
78
435
4
103
1
0.48
6
A.J. Terrell
ATL
23
CB
16
5.4
571
3
86
417
3
42
0
0.53
7
K’Waun Williams
SFO
30
cb
14
3.5
531
1
49
314
1
4
0
0.54
8
Emmanuel Moseley
SFO
25
CB
11
5.0
495
1
55
318
0
0
0
0.55
9
Levi Wallace
BUF
26
CB
17
4.8
684
2
81
470
2
29
0
0.57
10
Darius Slay
PHI
30
CB
16
5.3
615
3
85
535
3
72
1
0.60
11
Taron Johnson
BUF
25
CB
16
4.3
641
1
69
396
2
4
0
0.60
12
Nate Hobbs
LVR
22
cb
16
3.9
592
1
62
399
1
9
0
0.62
13
Casey Hayward
LVR
32
CB
17
3.3
712
1
56
427
3
0
0
0.62
14
Jalen Ramsey
LAR
27
CB
16
6.1
744
4
98
624
3
41
0
0.62
15
Patrick Surtain
DEN
21
CB
16
6.0
533
4
96
545
3
70
1
0.63
16
Chidobe Awuzie
CIN
26
CB
14
6.5
655
2
91
494
3
42
0
0.64
17
Eli Apple
CIN
26
CB
16
4.9
797
2
78
602
3
50
0
0.65
18
Xavien Howard
MIA
28
CB
16
5.8
642
5
93
614
6
54
1
0.68
19
Adoree’ Jackson
NYG
26
CB
13
5.6
496
1
73
353
2
10
0
0.68
20
Robert Alford
ARI
33
cb
13
4.3
408
1
56
290
3
23
0
0.69
21
Tre’Davious White
BUF
26
CB
11
5.8
403
1
64
328
0
0
0
0.70
22
Patrick Peterson
MIN
31
CB
13
5.8
548
1
76
477
2
66
1
0.70
23
Avonte Maddox
PHI
25
cb
16
4.6
520
1
74
412
1
-1
0
0.75
24
Amani Oruwariye
DET
25
CB
14
5.5
535
6
77
671
4
73
0
0.76
25
Rashad Fenton
KAN
24
cb
14
3.9
422
0
54
322
0
0
0
0.76
26
D.J. Reed
SEA
25
CB
14
6.3
606
2
88
507
3
9
0
0.77
27
Nik Needham
MIA
25
cb
17
3.7
414
2
63
459
0
28
1
0.78
28
Carlton Davis
TAM
25
cb
10
7.0
530
1
70
422
3
25
0
0.78
29
Eric Stokes
GNB
22
CB
16
6.1
669
1
97
511
3
0
0
0.79
30
David Long
LAR
23
cb
16
2.9
437
1
46
374
1
0
0
0.80
31
Chandon Sullivan
GNB
25
cb
17
3.9
613
3
67
560
4
14
0
0.80
32
Kristian Fulton
TEN
23
CB
13
5.5
523
2
72
496
2
13
0
0.83
33
L’Jarius Sneed
KAN
24
CB
15
5.3
661
2
80
585
3
2
0
0.84
34
Cameron Dantzler
MIN
23
cb
14
5.3
433
1
74
349
3
0
0
0.84
35
Logan Ryan
NYG
30
DB
15
3.5
567
0
52
442
2
0
0
0.85
36
Charvarius Ward
KAN
25
CB
13
5.8
584
2
76
511
4
0
0
0.86
37
Mike Hilton
CIN
27
cb
17
5.0
657
2
85
653
4
59
1
0.86
38
Jourdan Lewis
DAL
26
CB
16
4.8
587
3
76
686
3
88
0
0.89
39
Cameron Sutton
PIT
26
CB
16
4.5
684
2
72
617
5
4
0
0.91
40
Chris Harris
LAC
32
CB
14
3.9
454
1
55
406
3
0
0
0.93
41
Kenny Moore
IND
26
CB
17
7.1
655
4
121
763
6
78
0
0.95
42
Brandon Stephens
BAL
24
DB
17
2.4
461
0
41
387
3
0
0
0.97
43
Darious Williams
LAR
28
CB
14
6.6
706
0
92
610
4
0
0
0.98
44
Greg Newsome
CLE
21
CB
12
5.2
410
0
62
383
1
0
0
0.98
45
Brandin Echols
NYJ
24
CB
14
5.4
461
2
75
599
1
50
1
1.00
46
Byron Murphy
ARI
23
CB
16
6.1
583
4
98
731
5
49
1
1.00
47
Steven Nelson
PHI
28
CB
16
4.5
628
1
72
577
5
4
0
1.00
48
Joe Haden
PIT
32
CB
12
4.6
446
0
55
394
3
0
0
1.02
49
Donte Jackson
CAR
26
CB
12
5.6
417
2
67
478
3
21
0
1.02
50
Sidney Jones
SEA
25
CB
16
4.8
447
0
77
419
2
0
0
1.03
51
Jalen Mills
NWE
27
CB
16
4.1
526
0
65
406
7
0
0
1.04
52
Anthony Brown
DAL
28
CB
16
7.6
706
3
122
836
5
45
1
1.04
53
William Jackson
WAS
29
CB
12
5.5
494
2
66
498
6
0
0
1.07
54
Elijah Molden
TEN
22
cb
16
3.8
445
1
61
489
3
2
1
1.08
55
Paulson Adebo
NOR
22
CB
17
5.2
577
3
89
715
5
50
0
1.09
56
Janoris Jenkins
TEN
33
CB
14
6.4
650
1
90
639
6
0
0
1.10
57
Josh Norman
SFO
34
CB
15
4.0
479
1
60
542
4
40
0
1.12
58
Mike Hughes
KAN
24
cb
17
3.6
427
1
61
424
5
0
0
1.12
59
Michael Davis
LAC
26
CB
14
6.1
523
1
86
534
5
0
0
1.13
60
Dont’e Deayon
LAR
27
cb
10
4.5
358
0
45
391
1
0
0
1.15
61
James Bradberry
NYG
28
CB
17
6.8
689
4
115
848
8
19
0
1.17
62
Shaquill Griffin
JAX
26
CB
14
4.7
505
0
66
542
3
0
0
1.19
63
Michael Carter
NYJ
22
cb
15
4.9
472
0
73
551
1
0
0
1.21
64
Ronald Darby
DEN
27
CB
11
6.4
412
0
70
470
2
0
0
1.24
65
Marshon Lattimore
NOR
25
CB
16
6.6
640
3
106
826
7
35
0
1.24
66
Anthony Averett
BAL
27
CB
14
7.2
537
3
101
768
3
21
0
1.25
67
Tyson Campbell
JAX
21
CB
15
5.4
503
2
81
667
3
3
0
1.26
68
Kendall Fuller
WAS
26
CB
16
7.1
649
1
113
805
4
0
0
1.29
69
Xavier Rhodes
IND
31
CB
13
4.7
402
1
61
510
3
4
0
1.30
70
Byron Jones
MIA
29
CB
16
5.6
621
0
90
729
4
0
0
1.30
71
Fabian Moreau
ATL
27
CB
16
5.5
593
0
88
647
8
0
0
1.36
72
Marco Wilson
ARI
22
CB
14
5.3
515
0
74
588
6
0
0
1.37
73
Bryce Hall
NYJ
24
CB
17
6.4
668
0
109
794
7
0
0
1.40
74
Kyle Fuller
DEN
29
cb
16
4.2
477
0
67
553
6
0
0
1.41
75
Tevaughn Campbell
LAC
28
cb
16
3.8
409
0
61
558
1
0
0
1.41
76
Marlon Humphrey
BAL
25
CB
12
7.0
490
1
84
665
6
0
0
1.51
77
Mackensie Alexander
MIN
28
cb
16
4.4
495
0
70
648
5
0
0
1.51
78
Kindle Vildor
CHI
24
DB
17
3.5
472
0
59
598
6
0
0
1.52
