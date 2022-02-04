Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs beats out 3 Pro Bowl WRs for ‘Best Catch’

Nothing about the Pro Bowl or the accompanying skills competition counts for anything but bragging rights. But that’s apparently enough for a couple of Cowboys making their first appearance at the all-star event.

On the same night when Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons beat out the league’s fastest man- the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill- in a foot race, it was a Cowboys defensive back, not a wide receiver, who surprisingly walked away with first place in the Best Catch contest.

As the lineup for the Best Catch competition was announced Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark, there was definitely a feeling of “one of these things is not like the others.” Along with Hill, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs… was Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs. The possibilities that could come from a good old sibling rivalry were obviously just too rich for the NFL to pass up.

Trevon played receiver for part of his college career at Alabama, before coach Nick Saban famously convinced him to switch to defense. But while the 2021 interception champ has shown impressive hands in his two pro seasons, pitting him in a catch contest against the three whose sole job it is to catch passes felt unfair.

Only, that is, until the balls started flying.

A panel of three judges (including David Tyree and Santonio Holmes, both of whom know something about making an impressive grab) would hand out scores. Each player’s total would come from two receptions: one with a prop, and one without.

Trevon’s non-prop catch came between his legs as he sailed through the air, snaring a Kirk Cousins pass with one hand against the back of his thigh and drawing it up into his body- never using his other hand- as he crashed to the padded mat with possession.

The younger Diggs brother earned a 96, 100, and 100 from the judges for the effort.

Stefon did a one-handed sideline stab, Hill tried to re-create Tyree’s Super Bowl helmet catch, and Jefferson brought one ball through his legs while catching a second to close out the first round.

Despite their receptions, Trevon took a slight lead into the second round, where props were allowed.

Stefon started by making a catch while spotlighting the Buffalo tradition of crashing through a tailgating table (which was draped with Trevon’s jersey). Jefferson went off a trampoline, grabbed a ball from the Vikings mascot as he flew overhead, and caught a pass while airborne with his other hand. Hill donned a cheetah-print coat, launched himself off the trampoline, caught a high pass, and attempted to slam-dunk the ball through his son’s waiting arms as he landed.

All a fun show, but it was Trevon’s second catch that brought the house down. Taking a throw from Russell Wilson, he vaulted off the trampoline and did a full front flip, catching the ball while upside down and then completing the 360.

Even after his unanimous scores of 100-plus were rounded down, Diggs- the cornerback– was crowned the winner of the Best Catch competition over the three Pro Bowl receivers.

“I had to represent for all my DBs out there,” Diggs said afterward. “They say that we can’t catch. It’s a new age; we can catch.”

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore admitted back in December that Diggs has lobbied for doing it in a game.

“There are a number of defensive guys that are trying to get on the offensive opportunities here,” Moore told reporters. “Trevon has been selling [the idea]… So we’ll see.”



The front flips and between-the-leg business are stunts that will likely never come up during an actual game. But Diggs showed off a jaw-dropping skill set Thursday night, one that just might finally convince Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to draw up a few routes for him here and there.

