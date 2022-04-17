Two reportedly arrested after police interview Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph in homicide investigation

Dallas police have arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting that received renewed interest after Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was revealed to be involved, according to the Dallas Morning News' Aria Jones.

Tivione English, 21, and Aries Jones, 28, reportedly face a murder charge in the death of Cameron Ray on March 18. Both men hail hail from Joseph's hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The arrests come a day after police reportedly interviewed Joseph about his involvement in the drive-by shooting.

Joseph's attorney, Barry Sorrels, has conceded that Joseph was in the vehicle targeted in the investigation, but that he was unarmed and did not fire the weapon used in the shooting. Sorrels claimed Joseph "found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent."

How was Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph involved in an alleged homicide?

Per the Morning News, police say Joseph and Ray were out with separate group of friends the night of the shooting when a fight broke out between the two groups outside the OT Tavern in Dallas. After the fight ended, police claim English and Jones got into a nearby black SUV, which soon drove by Ray and his friends.

Ray, whose girlfriend reportedly said he was visiting to celebrate his best friend's birthday, was struck in the head by a gunshot and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The fight and the shooting were caught on surveillance video and released to the public earlier this week, with Dallas police requesting help identifying the shooters. The most identifiable feature of the group: a large chain necklace reading "YKDV," part of his rap handle "YKDV Bossman Fat."

It wasn't long before Joseph was trending on Twitter and police were seeking an interview with Joseph as a "person of interest."

The Cowboys issued a statement Friday acknowledging their player's alleged involvement:

The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray's family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.

Joseph was the Cowboys' second-round pick, 44th overall, in the 2021 NFL draft after a college career split between LSU and Kentucky. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, posting 16 total tackles.