Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph exits game with groin injury

The Dallas Cowboys likely weren’t planning to start rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was still going to be involved in the game. Now folks may have to hold their breath on his availability in two weeks after the Kentucky product left the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injury.

Joseph apparently suffered a left groin injury and his return is questionable.

@dallascowboys rookie CB Kelvin Joseph in locker room with groin injury. Deonte Burton filling in for him at left corner — KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) August 29, 2021

Early in the game, on the defense’s first play, Joseph was beaten for a big gain of 38 yards by veteran Phillip Dorsett.

Joseph had been fighting to try and overtake veteran Anthony Brown for the starting spot at left corner, but it’s been obvious from the last two games and the practices in between that Joseph was going to start the year as depth and not in the lineup.