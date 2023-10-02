Cowboys CB DaRon Bland proving lightning can strike twice

Cowboys fans got to sit back and enjoy the good version of Dallas this week as they strolled to a win against the New England Patriots. From start to finish, it was an assertive victory with very few negatives in the 38-3 victory. The offense moved the football downfield at will against one of the league’s better, defenses. Once again though, it was the Cowboy’s defense, turning in another dominant display.

Dallas allowed a field goal on their first drive and seemed to take it personally. Midway through the second quarter, a defensive score extended the lead to 18-3 and soonafter the star of the show went to work. As New England attempted to make something happen before the half, QB Mac Jones looked left and threw a too-late hitch in the direction of second-year star DaRon Bland.

DaRon Bland pick-6 Cowboys 28, Patriots 3 pic.twitter.com/aRLoAqYz95 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 1, 2023

The Cowboys made sure to get Bland, who spent 2022 playing slot duties, a ton of work on the outside during the offseason. It’s paying immediate dividends in 2023.

Now up 28-3 going into the half, Dallas was in the driver’s seat to put the game to bed. Once more, “anything but” Bland did what needed to be done.

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland with his second interception of the game, third this season. He had a team-high 5 interceptions last season as a rookie pic.twitter.com/bhoUqPeMVt — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 1, 2023

With All-Pro Trevon Diggs out for the season with a torn ACL, Dallas was in desperate need of someone to step up in the secondary. Bland has done more than his part since entering the league and is now entering superstar territory and the aforementioned Diggs has something to say about that.

Daron Bland is The Best DB in that class.. — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) October 1, 2023

It took Diggs half a season in his rookie year to acclimate himself to the league. Once he did, he went on a historic run with 14 interceptions across 21 games. Bland seems to be on a similar trajectory. Diggs started from Day 1 but didn’t have an interception until his eighth contest.

Bland had an interception as a part-time player, with just 63 snaps across his first seven games. He’s added seven interceptions in the 14 contests since, for a total of eight in his young career. The sky seems to be the limit for the youngseter and for the Cowboys, who continue to corner the market at the position.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire