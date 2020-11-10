Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie activated from injured reserve
On the same day that rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs was announced to have suffered a broken bone in his foot, the Cowboys defensive backfield saw another player return from injury. Fourth-year cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been activated by the team after missing the previous seven games with a bad hamstring. The former second-round pick logged an interception in the Cowboys’ season opener against the Rams but was hurt on a special teams play against the Falcons in Week 2.