Cowboys CB Awuzie to miss multiple weeks adding to NFL injury carnage

The NFL season is a war of attrition, and never has that been more true than the 2020 calendar year. Last week Tyron Smith suffered a neck stinger that threatens his availability for a second week in a row in the Dallas Cowboys’ upcoming game against Seattle. Following his loss, the rest of the league gave credence to every concern about the lack of a preseason leading to a higher rate of injury.

It was one of the most carnage filled weekends in recent history as stars near and far fell by the wayside, many for the entire season. In the grand scheme of things, it put Dallas’ issues in perspective as they are hopeful they will start getting their players back over the next month to mount up for a late-season push for the playoffs. But alas, Dallas didn’t escape the win over Atlanta without more injuries, as it’s been announced cornerback Chidobe Awuzie injured his hamstring.

He will be out for multiple weeks according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys will be without starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie for multiple weeks, according to Mike MCarthy, because of a hamstring injury suffered vs. Atlanta. Left tackle Tyron Smith will be with the rehab group and not take part in team drills…. https://t.co/K75uOfrtys — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 23, 2020





The Cowboys entered the game already playing without starting corner Anthony Brown. Awuzie had regained his starting role with Brown’s absence, but now things are even more dire.

On the opposite side is promising rookie Trevon Diggs. Diggs is going through the growing pains expected as a rookie, but has shown the fire and desire to excel at a position that is all about confidence and technique.

Jourdan Lewis, who missed Week 1 with an ankle injury from training camp, returned to the field last week. Along with Daryl Worley, they remain as the prime defenders at the position.

The club signed defensive back Brandon Carr right before the season started and he played 17 defensive snaps against the Falcons. Carr, who played corner for Kansas City and his five-year career in Dallas, spent the last year and a half of his Baltimore tenure playing both corner and safety. Dallas signed him to play safety, which he did Sunday, but he may be asked to play some on the outside against Seattle now.

C.J. Goodwin is a corner by trade, but has only seen special teams snaps in 2020.

Behind them are Chris Westry, Saivion Smith and Rashard Robinson on the practice squad. Fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson is on the roster and was a corner at Tulsa, but defensive coordinator Mike Nolan has moved him to the safety position.

The secondary in general, still trying to find a consistent safety to play opposite Xavier Woods, will have their hands full Sunday against the Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson has missed just 11 passes over the first two weeks of the season.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.