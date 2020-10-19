Cowboys-Cardinals Week 6 Inactives and Captains: Vander Esch is back

The Dallas Cowboys have named their inactives for the Week 6 tilt against former rival Arizona. There aren’t any surprises, as the club activated linebacker Leighton Vander Esch ahead of the game, they are going a bit thin at the position. Also, all defensive line hands on deck with Justin Hamilton’s promotion.

Cowboys Inactives

QB Garrett Gilbert

WR Malik Turner

DB Saivion Smith

S Reggie Robinson

LB Rashad Smith

LB Luke Gifford

Also, the club has named their three captains. For his first start, quarterback Andy Dalton also gets the captain’s C on his jersey. In addition, safeties Xavier Woods (defense) and Donovan Wilson (special teams) get the honor.

Bills Inactives

