The Cowboys can't seem to do anything right in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

2020 has been a tough year for virtually all of us. But man, the Cowboys can’t seem to do anything right.

Amid losing their star QB for the season, a host of other players out due to injury, four losses in five games, the players anonymously questioning the new head coach’s preparedness for games, and now their backup quarterback knocked out of yesterday’s game, you’d think eventually the luck for the Eagles’ chief rival would get better.

Nope. Not yet.

The media was getting set for their weekly conference call with Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, when they were told it would be delayed. That’s not entirely out of the ordinary, until you hear the reason for the delay.

Conference call with Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan has been put on hold because he had Tabasco sauce on his finger and it got in his eye.

Can't make this stuff up..

damn — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 26, 2020

Mike Nolan was late for his conference call, because he rubbed his own eyes with hot sauce on his fingers. I never thought I’d read that sentence, let alone write it.

Okay, okay, I’ll start:

“As if the Cowboys defense wasn’t enough to bring Mike Nolan to tears…”

“I guess he had just finished watching film of his defense against Washington!”

“Apparently Mike Nolan will do anything to avoid answering questions about his defense!”

“The cornerbacks aren’t all that’s getting burned in Dallas.”

The hits just keep on comin’. Folks, it’s only Week 8. The Cowboys’ season still has 9-plus weeks left to bring us more laughs.