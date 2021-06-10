Cowboys call off final scheduled minicamp practice

Add the Cowboys to the list of teams who are wrapping up their offseason work ahead of schedule.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the team has canceled its Thursday minicamp practice. They will do a team-building activity instead of working on the field.

The Texans and 49ers each announced an early end to their offseason programs on Wednesday. Several other teams have also altered their schedule in response to conversations with players about their workload in the spring.

Cowboys veterans will be off until training camp after Thursday’s activity. The team’s rookies will be remain around through next week for further acclimation to life in the NFL.

