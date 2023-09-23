Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz appears unlikely to play vs. Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys officially listed center Tyler Biadasz on the final injury report as questionable after injuring his hamstring during the week. After missing practice on Friday, it appears he will not play on Sunday when the Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Among the roster moves the Cowboys made on Saturday, they elevated two centers from the practice squad — former Cardinals center Sean Harlow and center Brock Hoffman.

The Cowboys did not have any center listed on their depth chart behind Biadasz. Elevating the two suggests Biadasz won’t be able to play.

Of course, it might not mean much as the Cardinals have lost their two most talented defensive linemen (L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins) to biceps injuries.

If Harlow plays, it will be the only player connection between the two teams.

