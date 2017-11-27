Cowboys and Browns fan LeBron James' favorite NFL player? Carson Wentz, of course

LeBron James is a great basketball player in every way. His fandom for other sports is a bit … peculiar.

He’s not the only person to randomly root for popular teams he has no connection to (in an unscientific poll, I calculate that 88 percent of “diehard” Chicago Cubs fans have never been to Illinois), and he claims two favorite NFL teams: the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns. Sure.

But James’ favorite player right now? That’s Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who is a frontrunner for NFL MVP. Speaking of frontrunners, here’s what James told ESPN about loving Wentz.

“My favorite player right now is Carson Wentz,” James said. “I told my brother that early in the season that I just love the way he plays the game. The way that he’s able to get to progressions throughout the course of a three-step drop or a five-step drop, and if everything breaks down, his ability to run, get outside the pocket, either make passes or get yards with his feet.

“He’s a very smart player from the outside looking in, obviously, and they’ve got a really good team. I’m a Cowboys fan, I’m a Browns fan, but I’m a fan of sports and I know sports.”

Everything James said is correct — his football breakdown is quite nuanced, you have to give him that — and he’s not the only football fan who is really impressed with Wentz. Wentz is fun to watch, has led the Eagles to a surprising 10-1 record and is neck-and-neck with Tom Brady in a fun MVP race. James, probably the greatest active American athlete, giving Wentz that type of endorsement should help Wentz’s popularity grow even more. Yet … a Cowboys fan rooting for the Eagles quarterback? It can’t be.

At least James’ random fan allegiance is still better than Drake liking every team.