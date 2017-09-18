Cowboys-Broncos storm delay helps FOX cruise to ratings win

Lengthy weather delays during NFL games can be good for business, especially when they happen during a nationally-televised game that creeps into prime time.

Via Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily, Sunday’s Cowboys-Broncos game on FOX generated a 16.1 overnight rating, up 18.38 percent from last year’s 13.6 on CBS for a Colts-Broncos game. That’s still a 9.55-percent drop from two years ago in the same window.

The good news for FOX was bad news for NBC. Fueled by the Cowboys-Broncos delay and a Packers-Falcons game in which the Packers forgot to show up for the contest (the Packers tend to get upset when people in the media point out the obvious, NBC’s ratings dropped eight percent over last year’s Packers-Vikings stadium-opening game in Week Two.