Cowboys to bring back red, white, and blue helmet stripes Sunday night

The Cowboys will recognize 17 Medal of Honor recipients during Sunday night’s game with the Colts at AT&T Stadium. In addition to much of the Dallas sideline wearing specially-painted cleats, there will be another noticeable pop of color to make the occasion memorable.

The team will wear the red, white, and blue helmet stripes that they sported for one season in the 1970s and then resurrected for one game last season.

The franchise first added a red accent to their iconic helmets as a surprise for the 1976 season as a way to celebrate America’s 200th birthday. (Read the full story of that quirky moment in time here.)

Last season, the throwback stripes made their first return in a Week 9 game versus Denver. The Cowboys were upset in that game by a 30-16 score, prompting many to want the red stripes stashed back in the archives for good.

But this Sunday’s Salute to Service home game- against the 4-7-1 Colts- seemed the perfect opportunity to try to break the bicentennial curse.

Several Cowboys players will be calling attention to the night’s theme, quite literally, from head to toe.

The entire offensive line is also slated to wear matching cleats that support the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.

“We thought it would be a really cool thing to honor those recipients with the entire offensive line,” Dallas guard Zack Martin said this week. “It really is humbling… I don’t think a lot of people understand the sacrifice that these guys have gone through.”

Twenty-six Dallas coaches, including Mike McCarthy, will also wear at least one painted shoe to show their support.

The National Medal of Honor Museum is currently under development, to be built steps away from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Charlotte Jones, Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer, is the foundation’s board chair. The Jones family has contributed $20 million toward the project.

Seventeen of the 64 living recipients of the Medal of Honor attended the team’s practice on Saturday. They’ll also be on hand for Sunday’s extra-colorful game.

