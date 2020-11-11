Cowboys bring back DL Ron’Dell Carter, add to 53-man roster

Dave Sturchio
·1 min read

The Cowboys defense has stepped up over the last two weeks, and now has reinforcements on the way. Dallas signed defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter during their bye week, bringing back one of their priority 2020 UDFAs from this past draft cycle.

Carter spent the summer on the Cowboys’ practice squad, before he was poached by the Indianapolis Colts in early September. Recently waived, Dallas jumped at the chance to use their waiver priority to bring Carter back.

The re-addition should be a boost to the Cowboys’ defensive line rotation, which is currently on the upswing. Collectively, the Dallas defense has allowed only 165 yards on the ground over the last two weeks, a far cry from where they were earlier in the season. That statistic in big part is due to the defensive line finally coming together as a unit.

Latest Stories