Cowboys bring back center Adam Redmond

The Cowboys announced a signing. Not that one.

The team announced they had re-signed offensive lineman Adam Redmond.

The center from Harvard has been with the team since 2018, after being claimed off waivers from the Bills. He played in 10 games in 2018, and spent half of last year on injured reserve.

He was an exclusive rights free agent, which means not really a free agent at all since he couldn’t negotiate with other teams.

Of course, the Cowboys have some slightly more significant negotiations going on at the moment, as they’re exchanging proposals with quarterback Dak Prescott.

