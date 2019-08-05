Cowboys work out Brian Wallace, Tyvis Powell, Channing Stribling

The Cowboys need depth in the offensive line with three players out, including All-Pro right guard Zack Martin.

An MRI on Martin’s back revealed nothing serious, only irritation to a disc. He is expected to miss a week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I think we have a good way of handling things,” Martin said this weekend, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think our training staff obviously has a lot of experience with those type injuries. So they have a plan set in place and I’m just following what they’re telling me to do.”

The Cowboys also are without offensive linemen Cody Wichman, who injured his lower left leg Friday, and Connor McGovern, who still is working his way back from a pectoral injury.

Thus, offensive lineman Brian Wallace was among the players the Cowboys had in Oxnard for workouts Monday, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Wallace started at right tackle for Arkansas before going undrafted in April. He signed with Washington, which cut him recently, and worked out for the Seahawks last week.

The Cowboys also had workouts with safety Tyvis Powell and cornerback Channing Stribling.

The Texans had Powell on their 90-player roster only a week.

Powell, 25, has played 18 games with one start in his career with the Seahawks, 49ers, Colts and Browns. He has 14 career tackles and a forced fumble.

Stribling, 24, has spent time with five teams since arriving in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2017. He has never played in a regular-season game.