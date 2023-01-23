Cowboys' Brett Maher misses another PAT after 49ers' defense blocks kick

Maher misses yet another PAT after 49ers block first attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Dallas Cowboys rolled with Brett Maher in Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff against the 49ers, despite the kicker missing an NFL-record four PAT attempts in his team's wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And when Maher had a chance to redeem himself in the second quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium, it didn't go as planned.

Maher's latest miss came courtesy of a 49ers block, keeping an extra point off the board as the pair of rivals each try and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The Cowboys kicker now has missed six of his last seven PAT attempts.

And in the playoffs, the final outcome often comes down to one last kick. San Francisco's kicker, Robbie Gould, has yet to miss a kick in his playoff career after making three field goals in the game's first half.

As the 49ers' offense looks to put things together against the Cowboys' high-powered defense, they might need more of that perfection moving forward with just a 9-6 lead at the half.

And Dallas certainly is hoping some might rub off on Maher.