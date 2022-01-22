If Cowboys go BPA, Auburn CB Roger McCreary could be too good to pass up

The Dallas Cowboys have massively benefitted from a jump in play for second-year corner Trevon Diggs. But what about the rest of the CB position? Jourdan Lewis is locked in until the end of the 2023 season, and Anthony Brown’s deal expires following 2022. The Cowboys recently invested in Nahshon Wright with the 99th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Kelvin “Bossman Fat” Joseph with the 44th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

What does the long term plan at the position look like for the Dallas Cowboys? Will Brown be re-signed? He will be 30 when he is looking for a new deal and Lewis will be 29. Will Wright and Joseph develop into quality starters? Can the Cowboys wait for those answers before addressing that position again? Many a wise person has said draft for talent as free agency is meant to fill for needs on your roster.

If Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary is available when the Cowboys are on the clock in the 2022 NFL Draft, they may be very tempted to take him. A dive into the tape to figure out why is necessary.

Measurables and Stats:

Listed Height: 6-foot

Listed Weight: 190

Jersey Number: 23

Tackles (2021): 49 Total Tackles, 41 Solo Tackles, Tackles for Loss

Impact Plays: 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 Touchdown, 14 Pass Deflections, 1 Forced Fumble

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Kentucky (2020), Georgia (2020), Alabama State (2021), Ole Miss (2021)

Best Game: Kentucky (2020)

Worst Game: Georgia (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Long speed: Has reported 10.88 100-meter sprint time from high school. Long speed is no concern for McCreary.

Run Support: Won’t see him be the most willing here, but capable of getting pressure on blitzes or being the last line of defense. Capable but that’s about it.

COD Ability: Loose, oily hips can open and close in a moment’s notice. Little to no wasted movement here.

Tackling: Capable of being the last line of defense, but don’t expect him to go out of his way to make a tackle.

Physicality/Toughness: Has a dog mentality. If the WR gets first contact on him during a run play, McCreary will be sure to get the last.

Performance Evaluation:

Man Coverage: Doesn’t tip off the receiver in press man, waits for them to commit to accelerating into their route, before opening his hips. Stays in phase incredibly well with the receiver, attaches to their front hip and stays locked in. Could develop fake press when in press man, just not sure if Auburn coaches taught this or not. Able to dictate the tempo at which the WR runs their route.

Willing to come off his man and make a play on the ball. Able to hook the back hip of the defender and propel himself into a position to make a PBU without drawing a flag. Travels with the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver. Has the arm length to contest the ball at the catch point.

Zone Coverage: Stays square in his backpedal, doesn’t get too top heavy and lose balance. Adapt at disguising coverages. Very comfortable playing with his eyes back on the QB.

Reaction/Recovery: Long speed allows for fantastic recovery if he gets out of phase on broken plays. Has incredible closing speed.

Ball skills: Fantastic when his eyes are back on the QB, able to locate the ball in flight and make a play on it. Knows when to abandon routes to make a play on the ball. Locates the ball and fights to rip it out of the WRs grasps if he makes the initial catch.

Awareness: Knows when to abandon routes to make a play on the ball. Uses the sideline as an extra defender. Gets his hands up to the swat the pass if he can’t get to the QB on a blitz. High play recognition.

Strengths:

Fantastic in both man and zone coverage. Stays attached to the wide receivers hip and stays in phase very well. Has fantastic ball skills, and has very good recovery ability. Little to no wasted movement in his change of direction ability. Have no concerns about long speed with him.

Weaknesses:

The only really glaring weakness is his run support. At times only gave minimal effort here, but that is seen a lot with the modern cornerbacks. Only other one I could really see is he doesn’t disguise press coverage but you rarely see that from college cornerbacks.

Fit with the Cowboys:

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

McCreary would project as a Day 1 starter opposite of Trevon Diggs and he would secure the future of the Cowboys at the cornerback position for the next few years. He is scheme diverse, can cover in both man and zone well. He has great ball skills and good awareness. McCreary and Diggs would come together to form one of the most exciting young duos in the secondary in the entire NFL. Diggs after this year has earned the pedigree of being a ball hawk, who can sometimes give up the big play, but who will also make the big play. The Dallas Cowboys could use someone who can lock down the other side and force the ball to be thrown at Diggs so he can make plays.

McCreary is exactly that.

Joseph has played slot before in his collegiate career, and is a physical tackler as well, so he could potentially move into that role if McCreary was chosen for the outside role. That would leave Wright as Diggs’ backup and would pave the way for Brown and Lewis’ immediate or soon-to-come exodus from the team. They aren’t expensive, but make more than teams are normally willing to pay fifth and sixth corners.

Prospect Grade:

Man Coverage (15) 14.2 Run Support (5) 3 Zone Coverage (10) 9.2 COD Ability (10) 9.5 Reaction/Recovery (10) 9.75 Awareness (10) 9 Long speed (10) 9.75 Tackling (10) 8 Ball skills(10) 8.5 Physicality/Toughness (10) 8.75

Final Grade:

89.65, 1st-round player

