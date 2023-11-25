Cowboys blowout of Commanders nevertheless draws 41.4 million viewers

A captive audience can easily overcome a blowout.

The Commanders-Cowboys game, landing in the middle window on Thanksgiving, drew an average audience of 41.4 million, according to CBS.

It's the most-watched show since Super Bowl LVII. CBS also calls it the third most-watched regular-season game in league history.

Making the development even more amazing is the fact that it was a blowout. But that doesn't matter on Thanksgiving afternoon, when families are looking for something to do other than, you know, interact and there's nothign else one.

It would be interesting to see how much better a better game (like Eagles-Cowboys) would have done in that spot. The difference might not have justified moving Eagles-Cowboys from another significant spot, like 4:25 p.m. ET on a Sunday — or in prime time.