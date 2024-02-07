Cowboys block Commanders request to interview TE coach Lunda Wells

The Cowboys couldn't block Joe Whitt Jr. from joining Dan Quinn in Washington as the Commanders' new defensive coordinator, but they have stepped in to block another move.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have declined the Commanders' request to interview tight ends coach Lunda Wells. Per the report, the Commanders were looking to speak to Wells about their offensive line coach position.

Wells joined the Cowboys in 2020 after two years as the Giants' tight ends coach. He was also the Giants' assistant offensive line coach for five seasons.

The Commanders won't be his third stop in the NFC East and Washington will have to look elsewhere to fill this spot on their staff under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.