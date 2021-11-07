Cowboys block Broncos’ punt, but somehow Denver gets a first down
Sam Martin's punt was blocked by Dallas' Malik Turner, then a Cowboys player touched the blocked punt just a hair past the line of scrimmage before it ended up in the hands of Denver's Jonas Griffith who advanced it a few yards. The Cowboys’ touch just beyond the line of scrimmage ended up as a muffed punt return, and a first down for Denver.