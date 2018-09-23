Cowboys have a big problem, will there be some major in-season changes?

For practical purposes, the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive production through three weeks consists of one long Tavon Austin catch against the New York Giants last week.

Other than that? Crickets, basically.

The Cowboys are not a fun football team to watch, and it’s probably not going to get much better. They went on the road against a Seattle Seahawks team that did very little through two weeks and got dominated. The Seahawks won 24-13 in a game that was never in doubt. The Cowboys had one touchdown all day and had zero pass plays of more than 20 yards. They had 303 total yards, many of which came late with the Seahawks’ defense playing off and protecting a big lead.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been fairly patient the past few years, but we’ll see how long that lasts. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan has been the punching bag for Cowboys fans on social media all season. You have to wonder if Dallas will consider a change there, even though its early in the season still.

It’s also worth wondering how much longer head coach Jason Garrett, who is in his ninth season yet has just one playoff win, has before his seat gets tremendously hot.

Cowboys don’t have much offensive talent

The Cowboys’ front office didn’t do the coaching staff or quarterback Dak Prescott any favors this offseason.

It’s fairly stunning how little talent the Cowboys have on offense around Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Losing center Travis Frederick to Guillain Barre Syndrome has been a huge blow to the once-stellar offensive line, and there’s no word on when he might return.

What’s left is Elliott, a tremendous talent, and Prescott, a good quarterback who isn’t going to overcome significant personnel deficiencies around him. The Cowboys have no receivers who scare anyone and don’t have a tight end that can move the chains.

But, it’s easier to replace a coordinator or a coach than find all new players.

Will Cowboys make any big changes?

The Cowboys were able to get a win in Week 2 over the Giants, who have their own offensive issues. In that game, the Cowboys hit the big touchdown pass to Austin early and ground out the win after that. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win.

Sunday in Seattle wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t a win either. The Cowboys never got anything going on offense. Their best play was a long catch to Elliott, but that came back because Elliott stepped out of bounds before he caught it. The afternoon looked a lot like the first two, with Elliott running well but Prescott having nobody get open for him as he searched for someone to throw to.

The Cowboys were trailing 24-6 with 7:11 left when they scored their first touchdown, by Austin. It was window dressing on a terrible day. It wasn’t exactly the “Legion of Boom” Seahawks defense anymore either.

The Cowboys offense is bad, boring and ineffective. You have to wonder if Jones will do something about it, and fairly soon.

Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas, left, intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13). (AP)

