Cowboys believe Tyron Smith has “a lot of tread left”

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith hasn’t played a full NFL season since 2015. In the six seasons since, Smith has missed 32 games with injuries to his ankle, neck, back, knee and elbow.

The Cowboys drafted Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith, a three-year starter at left tackle, in the first round Thursday.

But Cowboys officials insist Tyron Smith, who enters his 12th season and turns 32 in December, still has some good days ahead.

“[Tyron] is phenomenal,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “He’s had a great career. We believe he’s got a lot of tread left. To the end that we were able to come in here with this kind of potential talent and have somebody that we think can help us this year with this pick. And then basically, nail in, if you will, what Tyron is about. It’s a great place to be putting some talent in the middle of it [offensive line].”

Tyler Smith might eventually take over as left tackle, but he will begin his NFL career where Connor Williams and La'el Collins did. After playing offensive tackle in college, Williams and Collins entered the league at left guard. Collins eventually shifted to right tackle.

Zack Martin was an elite left tackle at Notre Dame before becoming an All-Pro right guard with the Cowboys.

Tyron Smith’s best days are likely behind him. Hence, while Tyler Smith will begin his career at left guard, it might not be long before he starts at left tackle.

“The key thing for [Tyler] Smith is just his ability,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “We think he can be our left tackle for a long time, at some point and time. Obviously we have the best in the business now in Tyron Smith. At some point [Tyler Smith’s] ability, we really believe he can be a top, top left tackle.”

Tyron Smith is signed through 2023 but has no more guaranteed money. He has a base salary of $13.5 million this season and $13.6 million in 2023.

