Cowboys become first NFL team with official casino sponsor

The Supreme Court ruling that allowed every state to legalize sports gambling is expected to have a major impact on NFL revenues in the coming years and sponsorships from casinos are one way that teams will be able to cash in.

The Cowboys became the first team to announce such a sponsorship on Thursday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that Winstar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma is the official casino of his team.

Oklahoma has not legalized sports betting, although a bill to do so was introduced during the last legislative session. No action was taken on the bill before that session came to an end.

Sports Business Daily reported last week that the NFL has relaxed rules against allowing sponsorships from casinos that operate sportsbooks in light of the Supreme Court ruling.