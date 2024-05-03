Cowboys baseball wins double header over Irish

May 3—The Abilene Cowboys won another pair of key games over the Chapman Irish that took them one step closer to both a NCKL title and the all important number one seed in the 4A West playoffs.

Abilene would win game one 17-7, and come from behind, and hold on to the lead in game two 14-12. In what may be a key to success this coming Friday night in the regular season finale at Wamego, Abilene coaches seemingly had a plan in place to keep all pitchers under the nightly pitch limit in order to have them all available for those games.

Game 1

Abilene 17, Chapman 7

The Abilene Cowboys used a nine run top of the fourth inning to pull away from the Chapman Irish to win 17-7.

After a brief 1-0 lead by Chapman after one inning, the Cowboys would answer with four runs in the top of the second inning to lead 4-1. Three doubles by Kyson Becker, Jake Bartley, and Heath Hoekman would spark the offense.

The Irish would answer with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning for just a one run deficit at 4-3. Abilene would then open the game up with a nine run top of the fourth as 14 batters would come to the plate. Seven runs would be scored before an out would be recorded in the inning. Four straight RBI singles by Zach Miller, Heath Hoekman, Becker, and Bartley would account for five of the runs, while the Cowboys also took advantage of an error, a passed ball, a fielders choice, and RBI fly out by Heath Hoekman for a 13-3 lead.

Both teams would match each other with four runs scored in the Irish bottom of fourth inning, and Abilene top of the fifth inning.

Chapman would take advantage of five earned walks, and just a single hit to score their four runs. The Cowboys would score on RBI singles by Lane Hoekman, and Miller, while Drew Hansen would connect on a two RBI double to push the lead to 17-6.

One final run by the Irish in the bottom of the fifth would finalize the game score at 17-7. Tommy Keener, Becker, Bartley, and Lane Hoekman would all lead Abilene with three hits in the game.

Tommy Keener was the winning pitcher in relief as he tossed one inning allowing four earned runs on two hits while walking three and striking out two. Kyson Becker tossed the first two innings allowing two runs on four hits. He walked four and struck out two. Heath Hoekman pitched the next two frames without giving up a hit while walking three.

Jed moody was tagged with the loss for the Irish as he pitched three innings allowing seven runs (four earned) on nine hits while walking one. Cade Hanney, Cooper Lewis and Talon Landreville also had innings for Chapman. As a group they allowed 14 earned runs on 17 hits and six walks.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 0 4 0 9 4 0 — 17-17-1

CHS 1 0 2 4 0 0 — 6-6 4

3B: Griffis, Lewis

2B: Becker, Miller, H. Hoekman, Bartley

HBP: Hansen, H. Hoekman; Landreville

RBI: Keener 1, Hansen 2, Miller 3, H. Hoekman 2, Becker 2, Bartley 2, L. Hoekman 1, Evans 2; Lewis 3, Willman 2, Moody 1.

SB: Keener 2, Evans 2, Miller 2, L. Hoekman 1, H. Hoekman 2.

WP: Tommy Keener

LP: Jed Moody

Game 2

Abilene 14, Chapman 12

Abilene after trailing through five complete innings used an eight run top of the sixth inning to regain the lead, and hold on for a 14-12 victory over Chapman in game two.

After scoring a single run on a sacrifice fly by Drew Hansen in the top of the first inning, the Cowboys would add four runs on five hits in the top of the third to lead 6-0. Heath Hoekman, Jake Batley, Kyson Becker, and Tyler Holloway would all drive in the runs.

Chapman would then overcome their six run deficit to take a 7-6 lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning, and four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Abilene would then score eight runs in top of the sixth, while collecting five hits. They would also take advantage of four walks, and a hit batter. Trailing by a run, at 7-6, Zach Miller would tie the game on an RBI double, and Becker would break the tie with an RBI single to lead 8-7. The next three runs would be gifted to the Cowboys, a bases loaded walk and an error would extend the lead to 11-7.The final three runs of the inning would be scored by way of a Tommy Keener RBI single, and a two RBI double by Drew Hansen making the score 14-7.

Abilene pitching would struggle as the Irish would make things interesting once again by scoring five runs in the top of the sixth inning on just one hit. Four hit batters, and three walks would aid Chapman with their scoring in the inning. With a 14-12 score after six complete innings, no more runs would be scored in the game as both teams were scoreless in the final inning.

Tyler Holloway would lead Abilene offensively in the game, as he collected three hits, and four RBI's. Jake Bartley earned the win on the hill for the Cowboys in relief of Stocton Timbrook. Timbrook tossed two and two-thirds innings giving up three unearned runs on three hits. He struck out four and walked two. Bartley pitched two and one-third innings giving up four runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out four. Zach Miller and Levi Evans finished off the game for the Cowboys pitching the final two innings.

Carson Hasenbank took the loss for the Irish as seven pitchers combined for nine earned runs on 13 hits, walking 10 and striking out one.

The Cowboys improved their overall record to 18-2 overall and 8-0 in the NCKL.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 1 0 5 0 0 8 0 — 14-13-1

CHS 0 0 3 4 0 5 0 — 12-8-5

2B: Hansen, Miller; Griffis

RBI: Keener 1, Hansen 3, Miller 1, H. Hoekman 1, Becker 2, Bartley 2, Holloway 4; Whitehair 1, Woods 1, Griffis 3, Lewis 3, Moody 1, Hasenbank 1, Cote-Boss 1.

HBP: H. Hoekman; Woods, Hanney, Moody, Hasenbank, Cote-Boss.

WP: Jake Bartley

LP:Carson Hasenbank