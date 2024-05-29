Cowboys baseball completes best season in program history by finishing 3rd at state

May 29—The Abilene Cowboys completed their best season in program history by rebounding from a heartbreaking semi-final game loss to the Pratt Greenbacks to finish third overall in the 4A state tournament by defeating the Paola Panthers in extra innings.

After an opening round win on Thursday against Rose Hill, a comeback attempt against Pratt in their semifinal game came up just short for the Cowboys as the game ended in a 3-2 loss.

Abilene would then rally from a six run deficit in the consolation final against Paola to tie the game, and win in an extra inning walk off fashion 10-9. Senior Stocton Timbrook singled in senior Zach Miller for the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Semifinal

Pratt 3, Abilene 2

In what was a low scoring game by both teams, the Abilene Cowboys found themselves on the wrong side of a 3-2 loss against the Pratt Greenbacks. Despite out hitting the Greenbacks 8-5 in the game, Abilene seemed to have everything else working against them as errors, questionable umpiring calls, and untimely inning ending double plays would seal their fate. In all the Pratt defense ended rallies four times in the game with inning ending double plays.

Abilene right fielder Lane Hoekman had two hits for the Cowboys including a double. Tommy Keener, Drew Hensen, Zach Miller, Heath Hoekman, Stocton Timbrook and Jake Bartley all had hits in the game.

The Greenbacks opened the scoring in the top of the second inning as their plan of putting pressure on the Cowboys defense with small ball ultimately worked. Bunts, infield hits, and two errors would lead to a 2-0 early Pratt lead. The runs would be the only runs scored while Abilene starting pitcher Stocton Timbrook was on the mound before he reached his game pitch limit.

The Cowboys would tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning when a one out single, and a stolen base by Zach Miller would be followed by an RBI diunle to center field by Heath Hoekman. Freshman Jake Bartley would then follow with an RBI single up the middle that drove in Hoekman to tie the game.

With a tie game in hand, and relief pitchers in the game, Pratt would score what ended up being the winning run in the top of the sixth inning. An earned walk by the Greenbacks would come back to hurt Abilene as a hard hit double to right field would score the runner for a 3-2 lead.

A Cowboys come back attempt to tie the game then would be denied in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings as a questionable and controversial calls at the plate, and at first base for the final out of the game would finalize the game score at 3-2.

Freshman relief pitcher Jake Bartley suffered the loss despite allowing just one hit, and efficiently pitching two innings. He was cahrged with one run on one hit walking two and striking out one.

Timbrook allowed one earned run on four hits over five innings of work. He struck out eight and walked four.

Scoring Summary:

Pratt 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 — 3-5-1

AHS 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2-8-2 2B: Miles 2, Craft; Lane Hoekman, Heath Hoekman

RBI: Miles, Poore; H. Hoekman, Bartley.

HBP: Teafatiler; Keener.

SB: Younie, Clark, Hoerner; Miller.

WP: Owen Schmidt

LP: Jake Bartley

Consolation Final (3rd/ 4th)

Abilene 10, Paola 9 (8)

The Abilene Cowboys came from behind to force extra innings, and rallied for a 10-9 victory in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn 3rd place in the tournament. Stocton Timbrook would lead the Cowboys with three hits, and five RBI's, while sophomore Heath Hoekman would earn the win in relief.

Abilene would find themselves down big early as the Paola Panthers would score five runs in the top of the second inning, and one run in the top of the third inning to lead 6-0.

The Cowboys would then take the lead with a five hit, seven run bottom bottom of the third inning. After an earned walk, and hit batter, Miller would drive in the first run with an RBI single. A Heath Hoekman earned walk would then load the bases, and be followed by Stocton Timbrook bases clearing three RBI double to make the score 6-4. The rally would continue when Kyson Becker would drive in a run with an RBI single, Levi Evans would connect on an RBI triple to right center field, and Tyler Holloway would connect on a RBI single to right field for a 7-6 Abilene lead.

Timbrook finishe with three hits including a double, Heath Hoekman had two hits including a double, Levi Evans had two hits including a triple, Zach Miller had two hits and scored three runs, Jake Bartley had two hits while Kyson Becker and Tyler Holloway also had hits for Abilene in their 13 hit attack.

The lead would be short lived as the Panthers would retake the lead 9-7 with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Abilene however would answer and tie the game after the next two innings as Timbrook RBI single in the bottom of the fourth and and a wild pitch allowing Jake Bartley to score in the bottom of the fifth would tie the game at 9-9.

After relief pitcher Heath Hoekman would yet throw another successful shutout inning in the top of the eighth inning, the Cowboys would win the game in walk off fashion as Miller would single, and eventually be driven in by Timbrook on an RBI single to deep right center for the 10-9 victory.

Tommy Keener started on the hill for the Cowboys allowing three earned runs on five hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Heath Hoekman earned the win as he closed out the game giving up three runs on six hits over his five innings of work. He walked two and struck out three.

Scoring Summary:

PHS 0 5 1 3 0 0 0 0 — 9-11-0

AHS 0 0 7 1 1 0 0 1 -10-13-5

3B: Logan; Evans.

2B: Kerley, Costlow; Timbrook, H. Hoekman.

RBI: Loethen, Logan 2, Troutman, Barnes, Mercer; Miller, Timbrook 5, Becker, Evans, Holloway.

HBP: Loethen, Kerley; Hansen 2.

SB: Troutman, Hauser, Costlow; Miller 3, H, Hoekman, Bartlwy.

CS: Mercer, Logan; Timbrook.

WP: Heath Hoekman

LP: JD Troutman