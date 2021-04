Cowboys bail on No. 10 in full, 3-round 2021 mock draft with trades

With the NFL draft now less than 48 hours away, final exercises are being run in team war rooms around the country as clubs look to simulate every conceivable possibility of what might happen over the draft weekend. Which players are likely to be available when they are on the clock is juxtaposed with the off-the-wall scenarios of being either wiped out or having so many choices a trade down makes sense.

For the Dallas Cowboys sitting at No. 10, the choices are tremendous. The brass alluded to as much in Tuesday’s pre-draft press conference. In our annual group exercise among Cowboys Wire contributors, we tried to simulate the entire league’s needs and wants and embarked on a full, three-round mock draft exercise where we took control of all 32 clubs and went about 105 picks.

The rules?

Only trades involving this year’s first-round picks were allowed. Other picks could be included, but it would drag on forever if we jockeyed for prospects while going through Rounds 2 and 3, so we kept it a bit limited. Although teams use their own value charts, it was best if we stuck to the tried and true Jimmy Johnson model to keep things moving as well.

Other than that, GMs were only tasked with studying their assigned team’s needs. Here’s how it all shook out. One note, the first round of the mock was completed mere hours before the Kansas City Chiefs traded with Baltimore to acquire tackle Orlando Brown. We had the chiefs making a trade out of the first round and getting a tackle, so we were on the right path!

Arizona Cardinals Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 16 Arizona Tony CB Jaycee Horn South Carolina 49 Arizona Tony LB Nick Bolton Missouri

Atlanta Falcons Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 4 Atlanta Tim TE, Kyle Pitts Florida 35 Atlanta Tim Edge Gregory Rousseau Miami 68 Atlanta Tim S Jamar Johnson Indiana

Baltimore Ravens Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 27 Baltimore KD Safety Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame 58 Baltimore KD Edge Joseph Ossai Texas 104 Baltimore KD WR Simi Fehoko Stanford

Carolina Panthers Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 8 Carolina Mike OT Penei Sewell Oregon 39 Carolina Mike CB Eric Stokes Georgia 73 Carolina Mike S Jevon Holland Oregon

Chicago Bears Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 83 Chicago Mike DT Alim McNeill NC State 14 Chicago Mike QB Mac Jones Alabama 1.14 for 1.20, 2.52 and 2022 2nd

Cincinnati Bengals Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 5 Cincinnati Ben WR, Ja'Marr Chase LSU 38 Cincinnati Ben OT Spencer Brown Northern Iowa 69 Cincinnati Ben iOL Ben Cleveland Georgia

Cleveland Browns Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 26 Cleveland Julius Edge Azeez Ojulari Georgia 59 Cleveland Julius LB Baron Browning Ohio State 89 Cleveland Julius S Hamsah Nasirildeen Florida State 91 Cleveland Julius DT Tommy Togiai Ohio State

Dallas Cowboys Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 18 Dallas Ben CB Caleb Farley Virginia Tech 1.10, 2.44 for 1.18, 1.19 19 Dallas Ben S Trevon Moehrig TCU 1.19, 2.51, 2022 1st and 2022 3rd for 1.6, 3.81 | 1.10, 2.44 for 1.18, 1.19 75 Dallas Ben LB Pete Werner Ohio State 99 Dallas Ben DT Marvin Wilson Florida State

Denver Broncos Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 9 Denver Tony CB Patrick Surtain II Alabama 40 Denver Tony LB Jamin Davis Kentucky 71 Denver Tony Edge Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma

Detroit Lions Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 7 Detroit Tim WR, Jaylen Waddle Alabama 41 Detroit Tim CB Elijah Molden Washington 72 Detroit Tim DT Daviyon Nixon Iowa 101 Detroit Tim LB Cameron McGrone Michigan

Green Bay Packers Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 29 Green Bay Tony LB Zaven Collins Tulsa 62 Green Bay Tony OT Walker Little Stanford 92 Green Bay Tony WR Amari Rodgers Clemson

Houston Texans Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 67 Houston Julius DT Milton Williams Louisiana Tech

Indianapolis Colts Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 21 Indianapolis Tim CB Greg Newsome II Northwestern 54 Indianapolis Tim OT Jalen Mayfield Michigan

Jacksonville Jaguars Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 1 Jacksonville Tony QB, Trevor Lawrence Clemson 25 Jacksonville Tony WR Kadarius Toney Florida 33 Jacksonville Tony OT Samuel Cosmi Texas 45 Jacksonville Tony S Richie Grant UCF 65 Jacksonville Tony Edge Carlos Basham Jr Wake Forest

Kansas City Chiefs Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 36 Kansas City KD OT Dillon Radunz North Dakota St 2.36, 2.51 for 1.31, 2.63 51 Kansas City KD LB Jabril Cox LSU 1.19, 2.51, 2022 1st and 2022 3rd for 1.6, 3.81 | 2.36, 2.51 for 1.31, 2.63 63 Kansas City KD TE Pat Friermuth Penn St. 94 Kansas City KD RB Kenneth Gainwell Memphis

Los Angeles Chargers Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 13 LA Chargers Ben OT Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech 47 LA Chargers Ben CB Ifeatu Melifonwu Syracuse 77 LA Chargers Ben WR Nico Collins Michigan 97 LA Chargers Ben EDGE Janarius Robinson Florida State

Los Angeles Rams Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 57 LA Rams Ben iOL Trey Smith Tennessee 88 LA Rams Ben LB Chazz Surratt UNC 103 LA Rams Ben OT D'Ante Smith East Carolina

Las Vegas Raiders Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 17 Las Vegas Mike OT Tevin Jenkins Oklahoma State 48 Las Vegas Mike DT Levi Onwuzurike Washington 79 Las Vegas Mike OG Wyatt Davis Ohio St 80 Las Vegas Mike Edge Quincy Roche Miami

Miami Dolphins Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 10 Miami KD OT, Rashawn Slater Northwestern 1.10, 2.44 for 1.18, 1.19 31 Miami KD Edge Kwity Paye Michigan 2.36, 2.51 for 1.31, 2.63 44 Miami KD WR Rondale Moore Purdue 1.10, 2.44 for 1.18, 1.19 50 MIami KD RB Javonte Williams North Carolina

Not shown, also received Washington's 2022 1st, Washington's 2022 2nd

Minnesota Vikings Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 20 Minnesota Julius Edge Jaelan Phillips Miami 1.14 for 1.20, 2.52 and 2022 2nd 52 Minnesota Julius OT/G Alex Leatherwood Alabama 1.14 for 1.20, 2.52 and 2022 2nd 78 Minnesota Julius CB Robert Rochell Central Arkansas 90 Minnesota Julius QB Kellen Mond Texas A&M

New England Patriots Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 15 New England Ben DT Christian Barmore Alabama 46 New England Ben QB Davis Mills Stanford 96 New England Ben WR Amon-Ra St. Brown USC

New Orleans Saints Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 28 New Orleans KD WR Elijah Moore Ole Miss 60 New Orleans KD CB Asante Samuel Jr Florida State 98 New Orleans KD DT Marlon Tuipulotu USC 105 New Orleans KD WR Tutu Atwell Louisville

New York Giants Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 11 NY Giants Tony WR, DeVonta Smith Alabama 42 NY Giants Tony IOL, Landon Dickerson Alabama 76 NY Giants Tony CB Paulson Adebo Stanford

New York Jets Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 2 NY Jets Julius QB, Zach Wilson BYU 23 NY Jets Julius OG Alijah Veer Tucker USC 34 NY Jets Julius RB Najee Harris Alabama 66 NY Jets Julius Edge Payton Turner Houston 86 NY Jets Julius WR Dyami Brown UNC

Philadelphia Eagles Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 12 Philadelphia Mike LB Micah Parsons Penn State 37 Philadelphia Mike WR, Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU 70 Philadelphia Mike TE Brevin Jordan Miami 84 Philadelphia Mike FS Andre Cisco Syracuse

Pittsburgh Steelers Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 24 Pittsburgh Tim OT Liam Eichenberg Notre Dame 55 Pittsburgh Tim IOL Creed Humphrey Oklahoma 87 Pittsburgh Tim RB Michael Carter UNC

San Francisco 49ers Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 3 San Francisco Mike QB, Justin Fields Ohio State 43 San Francisco Mike Edge Joe Tryon Washington 102 San Francisco Mike Benjamin St-Juste Minnesota

Seattle Seahawks Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 56 Seattle KD OC Quinn Meinerz Wisc-Whitewater

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 32 Tampa Bay Julius Edge Jason Oweh Penn St. 64 Tampa Bay Julius CB Aaron Robinson UCF 95 Tampa Bay Julius CB Zach McPhearson Texas Tech

Tennessee Titans Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 22 Tennessee Mike WR Rashod Bateman Minnesota 53 Tennessee Mike CB Kelvin Joseph Kentucky 85 Tennessee Mike TE Tommy Tremble Notre Dame 100 Tennessee Mike OT Jackson Carman Clemson

Washington Football Team Pick No. Team GM Selection (Position, Player) School Trade Notes 6 Washington KD QB, Trey Lance North Dakota St 1.19, 2.51, 2022 1st and 2022 3rd for 1.6, 3.81 74 Washington KD OT James Hudson Cincinnati 81 Washington KD WR D'Wayne Eskridge Western Michigan 1.19, 2.51, 2022 1st and 2022 3rd for 1.6, 3.81 82 Washington KD Safety Ar'darius Washington TCU

Full First Round Draft Order

1st Round Pick No. Team GM Selection School Trade Notes 1 Jacksonville Tony QB, Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2 NY Jets Julius QB, Zach Wilson BYU 3 San Francisco Mike QB, Justin Fields Ohio State 4 Atlanta Tim TE, Kyle Pitts Florida 5 Cincinnati Ben WR, Ja'Marr Chase LSU 6 Washington KD QB, Trey Lance North Dakota St 1.19, 2.51, 2022 1st and 2022 3rd for 1.6, 3.81 7 Detroit Tim WR, Jaylen Waddle Alabama 8 Carolina Mike OT Penei Sewell Oregon 9 Denver Tony CB Patrick Surtain II Alabama 10 Miami KD OT, Rashawn Slater Northwestern 1.10, 2.44 for 1.18, 1.19 11 NY Giants Tony WR, DeVonta Smith Alabama 12 Philadelphia Mike LB Micah Parsons Penn State 13 LA Chargers Ben OT Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech 14 Chicago Mike QB Mac Jones Alabama 1.14 for 1.20, 2.52 and 2022 2nd 15 New England Ben DT Christian Barmore Alabama 16 Arizona Tony CB Jaycee Horn South Carolina 17 Las Vegas Mike OT Tevin Jenkins Oklahoma State 18 Dallas Ben CB Caleb Farley Virginia Tech 1.10, 2.44 for 1.18, 1.19 19 Dallas Ben S Trevon Moehrig TCU (1) 1.19, 2.51, 2022 1st and 2022 3rd for 1.6, 3.81 (2) 1.10, 2.44 for 1.18, 1.19 20 Minnesota Julius Edge Jaelan Phillips Miami 1.14 for 1.20, 2.52 and 2022 2nd 21 Indianapolis Tim CB Greg Newsome II Northwestern 22 Tennessee Mike WR Rashod Bateman Minnesota 23 NY Jets Julius OG Alijah Veer Tucker USC 24 Pittsburgh Tim OT Liam Eichenberg Notre Dame 25 Jacksonville Tony WR Kadarius Toney Florida 26 Cleveland Julius Edge Azeez Ojulari Georgia 27 Baltimore KD Safety Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame 28 New Orleans KD WR Elijah Moore Ole Miss 29 Green Bay Tony LB Zaven Collins Tulsa 30 Buffalo Tim RB Travis Etienne Clemson 31 Miami KD Edge Kwity Paye Michigan 2.36, 2.51 for 1.31, 2.63 32 Tampa Bay Julius Edge Jason Oweh Penn St.





Full Second Round Draft Order

2nd Round Pick No. Team GM Selection School Trade Notes 33 Jacksonville Tony OT Samuel Cosmi Texas 34 NY Jets Julius RB Najee Harris Alabama 35 Atlanta Tim Edge Gregory Rousseau Miami 36 Kansas City KD OT Dillon Radunz North Dakota St 2.36, 2.51 for 1.31, 2.63 37 Philadelphia Mike WR, Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU 38 Cincinnati Ben OT Spencer Brown Northern Iowa 39 Carolina Mike CB Eric Stokes Georgia 40 Denver Tony LB Jamin Davis Kentucky 41 Detroit Tim CB Elijah Molden Washington 42 NY Giants Tony IOL, Landon Dickerson Alabama 43 San Francisco Mike Edge Joe Tryon Washington 44 Miami KD WR Rondale Moore Purdue 1.10, 2.44 for 1.18, 1.19 45 Jacksonville Tony S Richie Grant UCF 46 New England Ben QB Davis Mills Stanford 47 LA Chargers Ben CB Ifeatu Melifonwu Syracuse 48 Las Vegas Mike DT Levi Onwuzurike Washington 49 Arizona Tony LB Nick Bolton Missouri 50 MIami KD RB Javonte Williams North Carolina 51 Kansas City KD LB Jabril Cox LSU (1)1.19, 2.51, 2022 1st and 2022 3rd for 1.6, 3.81 (2) 2.36, 2.51 for 1.31, 2.63 52 Minnesota Julius OT/G Alex Leatherwood Alabama 1.14 for 1.20, 2.52 and 2022 2nd 53 Tennessee Mike CB Kelvin Joseph Kentucky 54 Indianapolis Tim OT Jalen Mayfield Michigan 55 Pittsburgh Tim IOL Creed Humphrey Oklahoma 56 Seattle KD OC Quinn Meinerz Wisc-Whitewater 57 LA Rams Ben iOL Trey Smith Tennessee 58 Baltimore KD Edge Joseph Ossai Texas 59 Cleveland Julius LB Baron Browning Ohio State 60 New Orleans KD CB Asante Samuel Jr Florida State 61 Buffalo Tim CB Tyson Campbell Georgia 62 Green Bay Tony OT Walker Little Stanford 63 Kansas City KD TE Pat Friermuth Penn St. 64 Tampa Bay Julius CB Aaron Robinson UCF





Full Third Round Draft Order

3rd Round Pick No. Team GM Selection School Trade Notes 65 Jacksonville Tony Edge Carlos Basham Jr Wake Forest 66 NY Jets Julius Edge Payton Turner Houston 67 Houston Julius DT Milton Williams Louisiana Tech 68 Atlanta Tim S Jamar Johnson Indiana 69 Cincinnati Ben iOL Ben Cleveland Georgia 70 Philadelphia Mike TE Brevin Jordan Miami 71 Denver Tony Edge Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma 72 Detroit Tim DT Daviyon Nixon Iowa 73 Carolina Mike S Jevon Holland Oregon 74 Washington KD OT James Hudson Cincinnati 75 Dallas Ben LB Pete Werner Ohio State 76 NY Giants Tony CB Paulson Adebo Stanford 77 LA Chargers Ben WR Nico Collins Michigan 78 Minnesota Julius CB Robert Rochell Central Arkansas 79 Las Vegas Mike OG Wyatt Davis Ohio St 80 Las Vegas Mike Edge Quincy Roche Miami 81 Washington KD WR D'Wayne Eskridge Western Michigan 1.19, 2.51, 2022 1st and 2022 3rd for 1.6, 3.81 82 Washington KD Safety Ar'darius Washington TCU 83 Chicago Mike DT Alim McNeill NC State 84 Philadelphia Mike FS Andre Cisco Syracuse 85 Tennessee Mike TE Tommy Tremble Notre Dame 86 NY Jets Julius WR Dyami Brown UNC 87 Pittsburgh Tim RB Michael Carter UNC 88 LA Rams Ben LB Chazz Surratt UNC 89 Cleveland Julius S Hamsah Nasirildeen Florida State 90 Minnesota Julius QB Kellen Mond Texas A&M 91 Cleveland Julius DT Tommy Togiai Ohio State 92 Green Bay Tony WR Amari Rodgers Clemson 93 Buffalo Tim OT Brady Christensen BYU 94 Kansas City KD RB Kenneth Gainwell Memphis 95 Tampa Bay Julius CB Zach McPhearson Texas Tech 96 New England Ben WR Amon-Ra St. Brown USC 97 LA Chargers Ben EDGE Janarius Robinson Florida State 98 New Orleans KD DT Marlon Tuipulotu USC 99 Dallas Ben DT Marvin Wilson Florida State 100 Tennessee Mike OT Jackson Carman Clemson 101 Detroit Tim LB Cameron McGrone Michigan 102 San Francisco Mike Benjamin St-Juste Minnesota 103 LA Rams Ben OT D'Ante Smith East Carolina 104 Baltimore KD WR Simi Fehoko Stanford 105 New Orleans KD WR Tutu Atwell Louisville





