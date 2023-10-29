Cowboys backup LT Chuma Edoga leave on cart after leg injury

The Dallas Cowboys started the week with their cleanest injury report of the entire season. On Wednesday, only backup safety Juanyeh Thomas was listed and even he was a full participant. Thursday though brought an unexpected listed, as Tyron Smith was limited with a neck injury, after suffering a stinger.

It was assumed he was going to play based on words from both head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones, however Smith was among the seven inactives named over an hour before kickoff. Now, deep into the second half of a blowout victory, Dallas is down to their third-string left tackle.

Chuma Edoga, who has played in Smith’s absence throughout the season, had his right leg fallen on during a pass block on a huge play to Ceedee Lamb. Edoga laid stretched out on the field for a long time before the cart eventually took him into the locker room for futher evaluation.

Fifth-round rookie Asim Richards, who looked good during the preseason but has only seen 20 regular-season snaps entering the week, came in to replace him.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire