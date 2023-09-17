Cowboys assistant coach Sharrif Floyd faints on sideline but is OK

The Cowboys had a brief scare on the sideline as Micah Parsons was returning what initially was ruled a 37-yard touchdown but later overturned to a fumble recovery at the Jets 37.

Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Sharrif Floyd fainted on the sideline, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reports. Floyd was able to leave the field under his own power and head to the training room for further evaluation.

Floyd is OK, according to a source.

The Cowboys announced the rest of the staff would share his game-day duties.

Dallas has outscored the Jets 9-0 in the second half to pull away 27-10. Brandon Aubrey has hit field goals of 21, 55 and 26 yards.

The Cowboys scored on drives of 55, 1 and 71 drives but stalled at the Jets 3, 36 and 8 as the New York defense kept the score from being worse.