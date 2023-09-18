Cowboys assistant coach Sharrif Floyd released from hospital

Cowboys assistant coach Sharrif Floyd was released from the hospital after fainting on the sideline during Sunday's game.

"Right now everything is checking out well," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan.

Floyd stopped by team headquarters Monday but is working from home after the health scare, coach Mike McCarthy said. He is expected back in the office Tuesday.

Floyd, 32, collapsed on the sideline in the third quarter while Micah Parsons was returning a fumble that initially was ruled a 37-yard touchdown but overturned to a fumble recovery at the spot on replay.

Floyd left the field under his own power and went to the training room for further evaluation.

He is in his first season as an assistant defensive line coach and defensive quality control coach. Floyd is a former NFL defensive tackle who played for the Vikings for four seasons after they made him a first-round pick in 2013.