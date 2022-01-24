Cowboys assistant Ben McAdoo hired as Panthers OC

The first Cowboys staffer has left the building.

Ben McAdoo had been on staff this season under head coach and longtime colleague Mike McCarthy as a consultant. He was tasked largely with doing advance opponent scouting, but he’ll now be leaving Dallas to become the Carolina Panthers’ new offensive coordinator, it was revealed Monday.

The 44-year-old was first linked to the Panthers job late last week. The two sides reportedly agreed to terms over the weekend; the team made an official announcement on Monday.

#Panthers agree to terms with offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. Welcome Coach 👋https://t.co/Jy0gh9Ph6o — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 24, 2022

McAdoo had previously been an offensive coordinator with the Giants in 2014 and 2015. He was then promoted to head coach there, lasting 28 games before being fired toward the end of the 2017 season. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had said he preferred to find a coordinator with previous head coaching experience to replace Joe Brady, who was let go after Carolina’s Week 13 bye.

In addition to his consulting role, McAdoo stepped in as an offensive assistant coach during the Cowboys’ early-December win over New Orleans, when McCarthy and several other Dallas coaches were forced to miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

