Cowboys aren’t honed in, but showing interest in interior OL help in draft

Dallas fans and media alike are caught in a verbiage tornado trying to put together clues as to what the plan is for this year’s offensive line, specifically along the interior. In all of this uncertainty, Dallas has set themselves up well for the 2023 draft by keying in on other positions during the offseason. But offensive line, save for the addition of Chuma Edoga, hasn’t been addressed.

Both guard positions, as well as center, can be considered set for the start of the season but are huge question marks long term. Right guard Zack Martin is as reliable and consistent as they come but will be turning 33 meaning his replacement will likely be coming in the near future. Center Tyler Biadasz has manned the position since coming into the league and has shown consistent improvement but is entering the last year of his rookie deal and arguably has not played well enough to earn a big time second deal.

As for left guard, Tyler Smith is a logical choice but the club has tried to keep things uncertain whether he’ll land there or back outside at tackle.

There have been a handful of combine meetings and top-30 visits, suggesting an interest in selecting a lineman but not necessarily an edict to do so. Here are five options Dallas has focused their gaze on.

Steve Avila, 6-foot-3, 332 pounds, TCU

Avila is by far the most prevalent name when discussing OL options for Dallas. Not only have they shown serious interest in the Arlington product, his recent workout with “OL Mastermind” Duke Manyweather, who has worked with numerous past and present Cowboys, adds to the attention. Avila is a versatile lineman, playing all but LT during his time at TCU, most notably center and left guard. This fits perfect for Dallas as those are the two positions with the most uncertain future.

Avila is a powerful, sturdy and surprisingly athletic prospect who checks every trait physically. Technically, Avila is a sound run blocker, able to use his raw strength and aggressive demeanor to clear holes for his running backs. He is still developing as a pass protector but has a reliable pedigree while also displaying his muscle, constantly stonewalling interior pass rushers. This may not be the flashiest pick but do not be surprised if Avila is the name announced at pick 26.

Story continues

If the #Cowboys draft TCU guard Steve Avila with pick 26, Tony Pollard will rush 1,500 yards easy and Dak Prescott will play a full season. [ 🎥 ➡️ @BigDuke50 – IG ] pic.twitter.com/ImssFlHmaT — Ernie (@es3_09) April 5, 2023

O'Cyrus Torrence, 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Florida

O’Cyrus Torrence is one of the larger players in this class. He boasts the physical traits of a true mauler at a staggering 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, almost 34-inch arms and 11-inch hands. Originally committing and playing for the University of Louisiana, Torrence played on both the left and right, earning All-SBC honors playing the latter. He’d further earn first-team Associated Press All-American and first team All-SEC honors at right guard after following head coach Billy Napier to Florida.

Torrence rarely faced an opponent who he was not larger then, giving him a natural advantage. He was able to consistently overwhelm opposition with strong hands and his natural gifts, not to mention eating up mass amounts of space.

Where Torrence struggles is against savvy pass rushers who are able to counter his initial block. His lack of athleticism and poor bend can lead to some frustrating pass protection reps but his run blocking can set him apart. With some more development, Torrence could become a steal of this draft if he hangs around long enough.

With @GatorsFB pro-day today, here’s quick reminder you want your team to draft OG O’Cyrus Torrence. Mind-blowing stat that makes @78_KingBo different from most people-movers: In 1,501 career pass sets, he allowed 0 sacks and only 1 QBH (per @PFF).🤯#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/Km8jNfLIMg — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 30, 2023

Atonio Mafi, 6-foot-2, 329 pounds, UCLA

The best word to describe Atonio Mafi’s style is “bully”. His stout, squatty frame and monstrous power will break defender’s will, send them to the ground and then he’ll hit them one more time for good measure. He is aggressive, but controlled. This allows him to stay out of trouble and not cost his team with penalties or other lapses of judgement. Originally a defensive lineman, Mafi just made the switch to the offense in 2020, leaving a need for development. This lack of experience was not a detriment as he earned an All-Conference nod this past season.

With all his power, Mafi is an obvious menace in the run game. He has shown the ability to combo-block or take on his man solo to open up holes. At the second level he is a threat to steamroll smaller defenders in front of him. While his best traits are apparent, his flaws are as well. Mafi lacks elite athleticism as well as technique as a pass protector. His hands are inconsistent and he struggles with quicker rushers as his foot speed and agility are subpar. With only one year of starting, Mafi is a total project that could end up as a diamond in the rough if Dallas could improve his technique and feel for the position.

Antonio Mafi (@mafiatonio) is a 6'3" 340-pound Monster. I'm surprised the UCLA LG isn't being talked about more. He's super physical at the POA, has great Reach Ability, and can process well in Pass Pro. pic.twitter.com/xbtuTv0klH — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) February 23, 2023

Andrew Vorhees, 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, USC

Andrew Vorhees is a versatile offensive lineman, playing both guard spots and possessing the lean, athletic frame of a tackle. Vorhees was a highly-touted recruit, playing 13 games as a true freshman and 12 as a sophomore. His career would take a bit of a turn as he had knee surgery as well a significant ankle injury before returning and getting back to form. Sadly, these injury woes would continue as during the NFL Combine, Vorhees would suffer a torn ACL. He was unable to run any drills outside the vertical and broad jumps but powered through the pain on the bench press throwing up a ludicrous 38 reps, just hours after going down.

The pure will and determination Vorhees shown is applaudable and this is seen all over his tape. He is a technically sound blocker who wins with experienced nuance of the guard position. Although he is no Zack Martin-esque technician, Vorhees boasts clean reps in pass protection while using his power in run blocking. Where Vorhees struggles is his lack of foot speed and lateral agility. He can get get out of position which will lead to plays ending in the backfield. There is no real telling how far Vorhees will fall come draft day but should the value be right, he could be the steal of the draft.

USC’s Andrew Vorhees collecting pancakes against Stanford. Big + strong run mauler who put up 38 reps of 225 at the NFL Combine on a torn ACL. Love the physicality and edge he plays with in the trenches. Enticing mid-Day 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft fit for a gap scheme. pic.twitter.com/SL59LpRPXX — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 4, 2023

Jarrett Patterson, 6-foot-5, 306 pounds, Notre Dame

Jarrett Patterson is a name who won’t grab any headlines but is a coaches dream. He is very experienced with nearly 50 games played in his career and can play both guard and center and is also a two-time team captain. Where Patterson falters is the physical aspects of the game. He lacks great length, quick feet or substantial strength which hurt him in different ways. However, he does come from one of the best OL-developing schools in the nation, so his technique is already very advanced.

No matter where he played, Patterson felt comfortable. He developed well as a processor and showcases good hands and footwork on a consistent basis. Patterson has a concerning injury history, most recently tweaking his hip at the Senior Bowl, but has had issues since high school.

However, he is tough as nails; during his time with Notre Dame he played through multiple injuries without sacrificing performance. Patterson should not be looked at as an elite long or short term prospect but rather a solid backup at a few positions who is easily coached for years to come.

C/G Jarrett Patterson ND

Captain

Center/Guard flex

Very sturdy pass set & balance

Strong combination block techniques

Tremendous core strength

Lower half to anchor vs power

Aware of late rushers from 2nd level, accounts for them early and late

Steers rushers away from QB’s spot pic.twitter.com/kGNGDQUxUf — Erik Turner (@ErikJTurner) January 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire