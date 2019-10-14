Cowboys are reeling, but at least Amari Cooper's injury doesn't seem too serious

The best news for the Dallas Cowboys out of their trip to New York might be that Amari Cooper has only a painful, bruised thigh and not a more serious injury.

That’s how bad Week 6 went for the Cowboys.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cowboys lost their third straight game to the previously winless New York Jets, and lost top receiver Cooper along the way. Cooper had just 3 yards.

But at least it seems he won’t miss much time, if any.

Amari Cooper has bruised thigh

On Monday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Cooper has a bruised thigh and there is “no indication of long-term damage.”

It could have been worse, but it still is meaningful. Cooper will still have to deal with a lot of pain, and there’s no indication yet if he’ll be able to play this week. The Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in a massive game for the NFC East race.

The Cowboys played mostly without Cooper in Sunday’s loss, and have to wait to see what comes next for their No. 1 receiver.

Dallas lost third in a row

Dallas had issues outside of Cooper on Sunday. The defense allowed Sam Darnold, in his first game since Week 1 due to a bout with mono, to pass for 338 yards. The offense didn’t get going until a late rally. Michael Gallup, who has played well all season, was held to 48 yards without Cooper playing alongside him.

But having Cooper for Sunday’s pime time matchup with the Eagles is enormous. He has had a major impact with Dallas since the Cowboys acquired him in a trade with the Raiders.

Dallas’ fans have a lot to gripe about and be concerned with after the team’s third loss in a row. Add Cooper’s health to the list.

Amari Cooper left Dallas' Week 6 game early with a thigh injury. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Story continues

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: