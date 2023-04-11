Cowboys appear ready to go on offensive during 2023 draft

The Dallas Cowboys have had one of their best off-seasons in recent memory. Trading for two legitimate starters was an aggressive approach for a team usually more passive in talent acquisition. With the moves that have been made, it looks like the Cowboys will be adding offensive talent with the majority of their draft picks.

Most of the offseason work done in Dallas has been to re-sign their core starters on defense, while adding Stephon Gilmore via trade. By re-signing defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and safety Donovan Wilson, the team is keeping the defense intact.

Offensively, things are less obvious. The Cowboys have a few holes in their starting lineup that require filling, and more skill players are needed to round out their offense.

Running back Tony Pollard is expected to take over for Ezekiel Elliott as the staring RB, but the offense needs another reliable option to take the majority of Pollard’s previous workload. The team could use Malik Davis as the primary backup RB, but it’s also likely the Cowboys add another draft pick to compete to be Pollard’s backup.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is a popular name for the Cowboys to grab with their first-round pick, which would mean another timeshare in the backfield. Robinson is a special talent and selecting him in the first round means the team would be using him and Pollard to ignite the offense.

However, Robinson isn’t the only quality RB prospect available. This draft is filled with top-notch RBs to pick from, so the Cowboys can wait and add one after the first round. Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, Tulane’s Tyjae Spears, Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, TCU’s Kendre Miller and Robinson’s teammate Rochon Johnson are all popular names being mocked to Dallas.

Couple late updates from combine. Hearing the Cowboys had a formal visit with Texas RB Roschon Johnson, and they have a private workout scheduled with TCU RB Kendre Miller. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 9, 2023

If the team doesn’t select any of those RBs, there are plenty more to like and the signs are pointing towards the Cowboys drafting at RB.

The same can be said at wide receiver. The team traded for WR Brandin Cooks this offseason and drafted Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 draft, but that doesn’t sound like it’s going to stop them from surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott with more talent. Cooks isn’t guaranteed to be in Dallas past this season the team can’t count on the light turning on for Tolbert, so another weapon is needed.

Even with a receiving group that includes All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, prior 1,000-yard WR Michael Gallup, and Cooks, the Cowboys are looking into some of the top receivers in the draft.

The team has met with many of the best prospects at the position, including Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, UNC’s Josh Downs, Boston College’s Zay Flowers, Houston’s Nathaniel Dell, TCU’s Quentin Johnston, and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. The team is doing their diligence in adding a WR to the mix.

There is also an opening at tight end after Dalton Schultz signed with the Houston Texans. The Cowboys do have two second-year guys who are capable of taking over as the starter in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, but neither are dynamic enough to force the team to not select a top option in the draft.

If one of the better TEs get to the Cowboys early during the first or second day of the draft, it wouldn’t be a surprise to have the team jump at the opportunity to select a potential game-changer. Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Georgia’s Darnell Washington all fit into that category.

Of course, Dallas is always interested in drafting offensive line talent.

When Tyler Smith was selected 24th overall last year, it made him the fourth first-round offensive lineman the team has drafted in the last 12 drafts. The Cowboys have picked seven offensive linemen over the same time span in the first three rounds, so they like trying to win in the trenches. With veteran Tyron Smith’s injury history, Terence Steele returning from a torn ACL, and the lack of depth in the group, the team could draft one of the premiere talents.

TCU’s Steve Avila tops the list, has visited the Cowboys, and remains one of the most popular selections in most mock drafts.

TCU guard Steve Avila is at The Ford Center visiting with the #Cowboys 👀 He uploaded this onto his IG story this morning. He’s in play for the Cowboys at pick 26. pic.twitter.com/VTlV3cr8S4 — Ernie (@es3_09) April 4, 2023

Other interior offensive linemen who make sense for the Cowboys include Tennessee’s Darnell Wright, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz, Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann, Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence or Chandler Zavala from N.C. State . Any guard or center drafted likely means the team is moving Tyler Smith to LT permanently and will decide on what to do with Tyron Smith and Steele.

Adding an offensive lineman would address a weakness in Dallas, which is an admission the team’s in the middle of an OL rebuild. Age and injuries have rendered a once dominant unit into a shell of its former self. Drafting an offensive lineman would continue the remake.

The Cowboys have also spoke about the need to add a young quarterback. Although it’s highly doubtful the team drafts one until Day 3, look for the team to select a developmental QB for the future.

Dallas currently has seven draft picks, and there are holes to fill on offense. With the most of the defense returning, and reading the tea leaves, expect most of the Cowboys’ draft capital to go towards the offensive side of the ball.

