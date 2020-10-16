Cowboys appear healthy with first injury report of the week

The Dallas Cowboys did not release their first injury report of the week until Thursday because they don’t face the Arizona Cardinals until Monday night. Their first report of the week was pretty clean.

Defensive end Everson Griffin was the only player on the team not to participate and he was not hurt.

Even linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, currently on injured reserve but designated to return, was expected to practice fully.

Mike McCarthy says the plan is for Leighton Vander Esch to practice fully today. “We’ll see how it goes.” — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 15, 2020





Everyone else on the injury report participated fully.

Did not practice:

DE Everson Griffin (not injury-related)

Full participation:

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:







Previous shows:





and



