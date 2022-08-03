Cowboys apparent depth issues are by their own design

It’s been beaten to death this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys made several questionable moves to change the direction of the 2022 team. Two of the biggest puzzling transactions involved the trade of wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was shipped out for a fifth round pick, and the outright release of right tackle La’el Collins.

Both players were dumped with excessive salaries, which meant the team could save money, but it was also clear the Cowboys had soured on both players. Neither move felt like a smart strategy, but if the team had used the offseason to fill the void Cooper and Collins left, it might have been easier to swallow.

Dallas had all of free agency and a draft to upgrade, or at least throw resources at each position, yet the team didn’t come away with surefire 2022 help at either WR or tackle. Which makes what’s happening now so deflating.

The Cowboys had a few worrisome holes on their roster heading into training camp and they’ve already lost players to injury where they could ill-afford to lose them. The front office in Dallas is responsible for the lack of depth and scrambling they’re likely to be doing now.

Offensive line

The Cowboys have starters on the offensive line, and it’s a solid unit. If RT Terence Steele holds up well and replaces the untrustworthy Collins, the team made a good decision.

Likewise, the drafting of Tyler Smith appears to be a good pick. Smith will begin at left guard and has been getting the majority of his snaps there in training camp thus far. The future might be at left tackle for Smith, but for now, the Cowboys have the rookie working exclusively inside.

McCarthy says Tyler Smith had about a 60/40 split in his reps between guard and tackle during the spring. Says they're focused more now on getting him comfortable at guard. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) July 29, 2022

While that’s good for continuity, the team loses an option at swing tackle. Smith may indeed replace current LT Tyron Smith if an injury occurs, but the Cowboys still lack a swing tackle. That situation got worse when rookie tackle Matt Waletzko injured his shoulder in the first week of camp.

Now it’s essentially down to second-year tackle Josh Ball, who hasn’t taken an NFL snap, as the only option.

It didn’t have to be this way. There are veteran tackles that have been available for the Cowboys to sign to add depth, yet the team never pulled the trigger. Now it looks like the Cowboys were foolish not to bring in veteran option. With Waletzko expected to be out for a lengthy amount of time, Dallas is in dire need of tackle help. Even if they chose to sign one now, there has been time lost to help form familiarity and continuity.

Wide receiver

The injury to James Washington shined a light on just how thin the Cowboys are at the position. That point was further driven home when the team chose to hold out No. 1 WR CeeDee Lamb without an injury on Day 3 of camp.

Even before Washington got hurt, the Cowboys were in need of a veteran receiver. With Michael Gallup not likely to be ready for the regular season, it left Lamb, Washington and rookie Jalen Tolbert as the top pass catchers. Not exactly the depth the offense had going into last year.

After the Washington injury the Cowboys now need to hope that Tolbert is ready for prime time earlier than expected and that Lamb can carry the load. As a collective group, Lamb has more catches, yards and touchdowns that the rest of the receivers combined.

CeeDee Lamb is now the only active wide receiver on the #Cowboys roster with an NFL touchdown reception in his career. — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 1, 2022

No one should question how good Lamb can be, but the team will need another receiver capable of beating a defense consistently. The team put too much faith in Washington and Tolbert to be the answers early in the season and never addressed the depth at WR. Washington has never lived up to his potential and asking Tolbert to play too much of a role right off the bat seemed unwise.

The rest of the receiver group consists of late-round picks like Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko, a handful of undrafted free agents and USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin. That’s not pretty.

It wasn’t good enough with Washington in the lineup, now the Cowboys’ plan to move on from Cooper and not add any significant receiver help looks even worse.

Kicker

This might be the forgotten position battle the Cowboys never seemed to take seriously. In a league where games are routinely close and won on the foot of a field goal kicker, Dallas doesn’t have a legitimate option after a few days of camp. Neither Jonathan Garibay, nor Lirim Hajrullahu have distinguished themselves as the leader in the clubhouse to replace Greg Zuerlein. Both kickers appear to be struggling early.

Uninspiring field-goal period for Cowboys. Lirim Hajrullahu was 3-of-8 with four straight misses from 43, 48, 48 and 52. Jonathan Garibay went 6-of-8 with misses in two of final three tries (48, 52). Had chance to end on high note from 52 but missed mark. Bit of breeze in Oxnard. pic.twitter.com/ZIlF56QZmX — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 2, 2022

This isn’t a positive development. It’s been a long time since the Cowboys had a kicker they could rely on and now they are trying to find one without any real NFL experience.

Hajrullahu does have five field goal attempts in his career, with four made, and Garibay did make some clutch kicks in college, but the Cowboys should’ve invested in better kicking options. They’re now paying the price and have to hope one of their kickers turns it around.

