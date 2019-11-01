Cowboys' Antwaun Woods 'pissed' he was sent home for tardiness, tells fans 'chill'

The Dallas Cowboy’s schedule doesn’t get any easier in the second half of the season. So it would be useful if everyone on the roster showed up on time.

Instead, veteran nose tackle Antwaun Woods and rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill arrived late to a Tuesday meeting out of the team’s off week and head coach Jason Garrett sent them home. It was the first day of practice for defensive end Michael Bennett, who was traded from the New England Patriots last week.

Woods says it won’t happen again

Woods, a third-year veteran out of USC, was angry at himself in comments to reporters about missing practice this week. The Cowboys (4-3) visit the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

From the Dallas Morning News:

“I was late, and it won’t happen again,” Woods said. “I’m never late. I’ve probably been late one time in four years of being in the NFL, one time in five years of college. ... I was pissed. I was pissed at the fact that I got sent home. In my world, where I coming from of being cut before, (my mindset is) if my team is working, I need to be working. I was pissed about that, but at the end of the day, I messed up, and it won’t happen again. I respect coach Garrett for it. Everyone needs to be held accountable.”

Woods went undrafted and was cut from the Tennessee Titans out of preseason. He spent most of his first two seasons on their practice squad and played one game in December 2016 while a rookie. The Titans released him in May 2017 and he signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys.

I’ve been late less than 3 times in the last 9 years of football. College(5) & NFL (4). Y’all can chill 🤝. — Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) October 31, 2019

He had 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 15 starts last year. He has four tackles in four games this year after injuring his knee in September

Hill declines comment in rocky start

In an opposite tale, Hill declined comment to USA Today Sports about being late. He has had a rocky go to his rookie season out of Central Florida. The Cowboys picked him with the 58th overall selection in the 2019 draft and are hoping he’ll develop this year and upcoming offseason. But other things have cropped up.

Hill left a training camp practice due to hydration issues and last week, while NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas spoke with the team during a meeting, Hill fell asleep.

Cowboys-Giants on MNF

The Cowboys easily handled the Giants, 35-17, to open the season. They’ll look to stay above .500 in the team’s first meeting against rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

Dallas’ next four games are against teams currently .500 or better, including two of the league’s best in the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) and Patriots (8-0). Six of the nine teams on the schedule are .500 or better.

Antwaun Woods said he'll never show up late to practice again. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

