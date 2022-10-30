Cowboys Anthony Brown, Anthony Barr exit drive with injuries

The Dallas Cowboys have been humming along nicely on both offense and defense. Dak Prescott has led four consecutive touchdown drives to start, the first time the team has done so since the 2014 season. The defense has only allowed one touchdown in response. The only thing that has gone wrong is that the team is starting to pile up injuries which were unfortunately the story of the week of practice.

On a deep incompletion, cornerback Anthony Brown came up injured and had to be replaced by second-year player Kelvin Joseph. Later on the drive, linebacker Anthony Barr came up holding his leg after pursuit of Justin Fields.

Joseph was beaten a play after Chauncey Golston got a roughing-the-passer penalty called on him for hitting Fields in the helmet on a TD to bring the Bears within 14.

Brown was back on the field on the subsequent drive after Dak Prescott threw an interception but Barr has been replaced by rookie Damone Clark, who is making his pro debut after being out since surgery before the draft.

Anthony Barr (hamstring) has been ruled out by #Cowboys – per @KristiCowboy It's the Damone Clark show for the remainder of this game. He was activated on Wednesday from reserve list. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 30, 2022

