Cowboys announce rookie jersey numbers, Parsons gets Penn State 11

The NFL recently adjusted its rules when it comes to jersey numbers, loosening restrictions about who can wear what. Running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and linebackers can all wear single-digit numbers, starting in 2021. For veterans, switching jersey numbers comes with a weird expense. The players have to buy out their old numbers, at retail price, or wait until 2022.

The draft is less than a week old, but newcomers to the league have no such restrictions. The newest rookies of the Dallas Cowboys know what numbers they’ll be wearing under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium now, and their first-round selection Micah Parsons has taken advantage of the opportunity to keep his Penn State jersey number alive, No. 11.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, the team’s rookie first-round pick, will carry on his No. 11 jersey from Penn State to NFL. WR Cedrick Wilson is switching from No. 11 to No. 1, his college number at Boise State. That means a new number is coming for P Hunter Niswander, the old No. 1. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 5, 2021

While Cedrick Wilson is the most recent wearer of the number, the most famous recent wearer is ex-Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley. Parsons took to Twitter once it was announced, and seemed extremely pleased as he posted a picture of himself rocking his old number standing over the home of the Cowboys.

The former Nittany Lion will be an important piece of the Cowboys defense right off the bat playing alongside Jaylon Smith and Keanu Neal, and the expectation, as it is with all first-rounders, is for him to continue the dominant play from his college days.

Several other rookies will have big shoes to fill with their new numbers as well. Second-round pick Kelvin Joseph will sport the No. 24, recently vacated by Chidobe Awuzie and once worn by Everson Walls. He made four Pro Bowls, was a three-time first-team All-Pro, and lead the NFL in interceptions three times during his nine-year career (1981-1989) in Dallas. Also, Marion Barber rocked it for six years (2005-2010) and scored 47 rushing touchdowns as one of the league’s toughest runners.

Third-round pick Nahshon Wright will wear No. 40 which was made famous in Dallas by special teams wizard Bill Bates for 15 seasons (1983-1997). Bates was named to the Pro Bowl in 1984, becoming the first special teams player to receive such an honor. He was also named an All-Pro that season and was a member of the Cowboys dynasty in the 1990s that won three Super Bowls.

Speedster Simi Fehoko was taken in the fifth round to add depth to the Cowboys receiver group, and his No. 81 comes with high expectations. Hall of Famer Terrell Owens played for the Cowboys for three seasons (2006-2008) and registered 1,000 yards every year, made a Pro Bowl, an All-Pro team, and scored 38 touchdowns over that span.

Fehoko leaked the news Monday when he posted a picture of himself wearing the old number of Owens, and the caption was his infamous phrase “Get your popcorn ready”.

Here’s a full list of all of the new assignments.

11: LB Micah Parsons

24: CB Kelvin Joseph

75: DT Osa Odighizuwa

59: DE Chauncey Golston

40: CB Nahshon Wright

48: LB Jabril Cox

76: OT Josh Ball

81: WR Simi Fehoko

98: NT Quinton Bohanna

38: S Israel Mukuamu

68: C/G Matt Farniok

