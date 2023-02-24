Cowboys announce finalized coaching staff for 2023 season
The Cowboys coaching staff is set for the 2023 season. The team announced this week the complete slate of coaches and their roles for the upcoming campaign, after a busy few weeks that saw several staffers part ways with the organization.
Mike McCarthy returns for his fourth year as Cowboys head coach. He has compiled a 30-20 regular season record thus far and a 3-1 mark with the team in the playoffs. The upcoming season will be McCarthy’s 17th as an NFL head coach; his first job in the pros came in 1993.
The Cowboys’ full coaching staff is as follows. New hires and staffers with new titles for the 2023 season appear in bold type.
Offense
Brian Schottenheimer: Offensive coordinator
Jeff Blasko: Run game coordinator/running backs coach
Scott Tolzien: Quarterbacks coach
Mike Solari: Offensive line coach
Lunda Wells: Tight ends coach
Robert Price: Wide receivers coach
Chase Haslett: Assistant tight ends coach
Ramon Chinyoung: Quality control/assistant offensive line coach
Will Harriger: Quality control/offensive assistant
Ryan Feder: Game management/offensive assistant
Evan Harrington: Offensive assistant
Defense
Dan Quinn: Defensive coordinator
Aden Durde: Defensive line coach
Scott McCurley: Linebackers coach
Al Harris: Defensive backs coach
Joe Whitt Jr.: Secondary coach/pass game coordinator
Sharrif Floyd: Quality control/assistant defensive line coach
Cannon Matthews: Assistant defensive backs coach
Darian Thompson: Quality control/assistant linebackers coach
Pete Ohnegian: Quality control/defensive assistant
Eric Simonelli: Quality control/analytics coach
Special teams
John Fassel: Special teams coordinator
Rayna Stewart: Assistant special teams coach
Strength and conditioning
Harold Nash: Strength and conditioning coordinator
Cedric Smith: Assistant strength and conditioning coach
Kendall Smith: Assistant strength and conditioning coach