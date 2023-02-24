Cowboys announce finalized coaching staff for 2023 season

The Cowboys coaching staff is set for the 2023 season. The team announced this week the complete slate of coaches and their roles for the upcoming campaign, after a busy few weeks that saw several staffers part ways with the organization.

Mike McCarthy returns for his fourth year as Cowboys head coach. He has compiled a 30-20 regular season record thus far and a 3-1 mark with the team in the playoffs. The upcoming season will be McCarthy’s 17th as an NFL head coach; his first job in the pros came in 1993.

The Cowboys’ full coaching staff is as follows. New hires and staffers with new titles for the 2023 season appear in bold type.

Offense

Brian Schottenheimer: Offensive coordinator

Jeff Blasko: Run game coordinator/running backs coach

Scott Tolzien: Quarterbacks coach

Mike Solari: Offensive line coach

Lunda Wells: Tight ends coach

Robert Price: Wide receivers coach

Chase Haslett: Assistant tight ends coach

Ramon Chinyoung: Quality control/assistant offensive line coach

Will Harriger: Quality control/offensive assistant

Ryan Feder: Game management/offensive assistant

Evan Harrington: Offensive assistant

Defense

Dan Quinn: Defensive coordinator

Aden Durde: Defensive line coach

Scott McCurley: Linebackers coach

Al Harris: Defensive backs coach

Joe Whitt Jr.: Secondary coach/pass game coordinator

Sharrif Floyd: Quality control/assistant defensive line coach

Cannon Matthews: Assistant defensive backs coach

Darian Thompson: Quality control/assistant linebackers coach

Pete Ohnegian: Quality control/defensive assistant

Eric Simonelli: Quality control/analytics coach

Special teams

John Fassel: Special teams coordinator

Rayna Stewart: Assistant special teams coach

Strength and conditioning

Harold Nash: Strength and conditioning coordinator

Cedric Smith: Assistant strength and conditioning coach

Kendall Smith: Assistant strength and conditioning coach

