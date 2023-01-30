Cowboys announce departures of Kellen Moore, Doug Nussmeier

The Cowboys made it official, announcing the departures of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier. Moore had one year left on his contract, and Nussmeier’s contract was expiring.

“After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys. The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak [Prescott] were at the center of Kellen’s impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership. We wish Kellen and his wife, Julie, and their family the absolute best as they set out on the next chapter of their lives.”

“We also wish Doug and his wife, Christi, and their family the best. Doug is the consummate professional and brought a level of football insight, enthusiasm and focus to work every day that helped everyone he worked with during his time here with the Cowboys perform at a higher level.”

McCarthy is expected to take over the play-calling, something he did in his time as the Packers’ head coach. When he arrived in Dallas in 2020, McCarthy kept Moore as offensive coordinator and play-caller.

The Cowboys twice ranked first in yards (2019, 2021) and once ranked first in points (2021) with Moore calling the plays. They were 11th in yards and fourth in points this season, but they have not gotten beyond the divisional round since 1995, and Prescott threw a career-high 15 interceptions in the regular season and two more last week in the loss to the 49ers.

Moore should not have a hard time finding another job.

