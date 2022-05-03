Cowboys announce dates for crowded rookie minicamp

The Cowboys’ nine new draft picks and 20 undrafted free agents have a date in Frisco.

The league has announced that Cowboys 2022 rookie minicamp will take place May 13 through 15. As per the collective bargaining agreement, each team may also hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, beginning on May 16, with no activities permitted on weekends other than the initial rookie minicamp.

The Cowboys’ organized team activities- OTAs- will take place May 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7, and June 9-10. Mandatory minicamp for veterans will be held June 14-16, with no live contact allowed.

The Cowboys still have some roster work to do, though, as the large draft class and UDFA group puts the team over the current limit. As it stands now, two roster spots will have to be cleared to make room for the 29 rookies.

Offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón has been granted an exemption for the third year as part of the league’s International Pathway Program; he will not count against the 90-man roster or practice squad in 2022.

