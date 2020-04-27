The Cowboys have announced agreements with 15 undrafted rookies, including a handful of players who played their college ball in Texas.

That group includes a pair of backfield mates from TCU. Running back Darius Anderson has 151 carries for 823 yards and six touchdowns in his final season with the Horned Frogs and also averaged 22.1 yards per kickoff return. Fullback Sewo Olonilua will join his college teammate in Dallas.

North Texas defensive end Ladarius Hamilton, Texas Tech tackle Terence Steele and Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers will also be staying in the Lone Star State as they pursue their professional futures.

The Cowboys also signed UAB defensive tackle Garrett Marino, Rhode Island wide receiver Aaron Parker, Utah linebacker Francis Bernard, South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle, Michigan tight end Sean McKeon, James Madison defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, Mississippi State wide receiver Stephen Guidry, Kansas linebacker Azur Kamara, Illinois State safety Luther Kirk and Portland State tight end Charlie Taumoepaeu.

Cowboys announce agreements with 15 rookie free agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk